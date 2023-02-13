What Serena Williams Hopes Daughter Olympia Learns From Her Legendary Tennis Career

Watch : Serena Williams Struggling to "Relax" After Evolving Away From Tennis

Eight hundred and fifty-eight career singles wins, 23 Grand Slam singles titles, four Olympic gold medals and an everlasting impact on tennis. There are many ways to sum up Serena Williams' legacy as one of sport's GOATs. But when it comes to what she wants daughter Olympia to take away from her time on the court, the champion hopes to serve up some meaningful lessons.

"I hope she realizes that I was pretty good at my job and the hard work that it takes to be good at it," Williams, 41, told E! in an exclusive interview. "So, that's what I would hope, just taking away the hard work and the excellence that you have to put your body through and the discipline that you also have to put your body through."

Williams—who shares the 5-year-old with her husband, Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian—also hopes to pass on the importance of building a solid squad.

"How it's important to have a really good team around you," she explained, "and how you can have a good career if you have a good team around you and you can have a different career if you have a bad team around you. And kinda amplifying that in her life as well—meaning your friends or the people that you talk to, you want to make sure that that's quality."