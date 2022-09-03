See Ciara, Russell Wilson and Other Stars Who Cheered on Serena Williams at U.S. Open

Ciara and husband Russell Wilson were among several celebs spotted at the U.S. Open on Sept. 2, cheering on Serena Williams, who ultimately lost what is likely the last match of her career.

Watch: Serena Williams Announces Retirement From Tennis

Cheer on the GOAT and make it a date night.

On Sept. 2, Ciara and husband Russell Wilson were spotted at the U.S. Open, sitting in participant Serena Williams' box in Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City. Along with other fans, including a slew of fellow celebs, the couple cheered on the tennis star as she faced off against Ajla Tomljanovic. Ultimately, Serena lost the third-round match, which is likely the final one of her career.

A day later, Ciara tweeted to her longtime friend, "@SerenaWilliams, Thank you for the inspiration you've continually given us all! It has been a blessing to be a part of your incredible journey! The Goat, Icon, Best Competitor, THE Blue Print, and Best Mommy! We love you so much!"

In a Vogue essay published last month, Serena, mom to 5-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., wrote that she plans to say goodbye to tennis and that she and husband Alexis Ohanian have been trying to have a second child. In her exit interview after her U.S. Open loss, the tennis star told reporters, "I'm ready to like, be a mom, explore a different version of Serena."

Ciara and Russell, parents of three, were joined at the match by stars such as Gayle King, Bella Hadid and Ashley Graham. See pics of stars at the U.S. Open:

Ciara & Russell Wilson

The two cheer on their friend Serena Williams in her third-round match against Ajla Tomljanovic. Serena lost the game, believed to be the final pro tennis match of her career.

Ben Simmons

The NBA star arrives at the U.S. Open to watch Serena Williams play what ended up being her likely final match.

Gayle King

The TV personality cheers on Serena Williams.

Ciara & Russell Wilson

The two watch their friend Serena Williams in her match against Ajla Tomljanovic.

Bella Hadid

The model gets emotional watching Serena Williams face off against Ajla Tomljanovic in a third-round match.

Ashley Graham

The model takes a pic of Serena Williams facing off against Ajla Tomljanovic in a third-round match.

Spike Lee & P.K. Subban

The director and hockey player watch Serena Williams face off against Ajla Tomljanovic in a third-round match.

Gigi Hadid
Eli Brown
Zendaya
Ben Stiller, Christine Taylor
Offset, Bella Hadid, Marc Kalman
Anna Wintour
Ashley Graham
Rebel Wilson, Ramona Agruma
Bill Clinton
Lindsey Vonn
Hugh Jackman, Anthony Anderson
Gayle King
Queen Latifah

