E! Valentine's Day Guest Editors Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Share Beauty and Self-Care Gift Ideas

We interviewed Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from Sarah's brand, Sourse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Whether you're celebrating Valentine's Day with a significant other, a best friend, your family, or yourself, the holiday is a great excuse to indulge in some pampering. If you need some shopping inspiration, E! Valentine's Day Guest Editors Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are here to share their favorite beauty and self-care gift ideas.
Sarah joked, "Wells has stolen a lot of my products." The Wells-approved products in question? The NuFACE toning device, Peter Thomas Roth eye patches, and vitamin-infused chocolates from Sarah's brand, Sourse.
Sarah shared three lipstick picks, including a vibrant red, a bold berry, and a neutral-go that she wore on her wedding day. She also divulged the secrets to styling her natural curls. Wells shared the indulgence that is so worth it after a tough workout and during a hangover.
Remind your favorite people to take care of themselves with these Valentine's Day gift suggestions from Mr. and Mrs. Adams.
Skincare and Wellness
Sourse Beauty Bites
"The Beauty Bites have biotin and keratin. They really really help with hair and nail growth and strength. I've seen enormous progress just from taking Beauty Bites, whereas in the past I took regular biotin pills and I didn't see the type of results that I do with the Beauty Bites. Those have to be my number one favorite and I highly recommend them for everyone," Sarah explained.
Joanna Vargas Daily Serum
"The Joanna Vargas Daily Serum is amazing," Sarah shared when asked about the one beauty product she will "never stop using."
Sourse x Joanna Vargas Daily Glow Duo
Sarah added, "We've actually partnered up with Joanna Vargas to make the Daily Glow Duo with our Glow Bites from Sourse. It's really making your skin glow from the inside out, so to speak. The Glow Bites are vegan, gluten-free, collagen bites. They make your skin super glowy and hydrated. They're great in combination with the Daily Glow Serum. I will never stop doing that for my skin."
Baimei Ice Roller Facial Tool and Gua Sha
Sarah advised, "For budget-friendly picks, you can't go wrong with an ice roller from Amazon, especially when you're hungover. It's absolutely amazing, depuffs your face and helps with hangovers and headaches. When you pair that with a gua sha tool, it's always really amazing."
This two-piece set comes in seven colors.
NuFACE Mini Starter Kit
Sarah revealed, "He stole my NuFACE."
In response, Wells confirmed, "Yes, I do use the NuFACE. I like that it connects to an app via Bluetooth. You take a before picture and an after and the app advises you where you should use it and for how long. I will say that it does make my skin feel tighter, which is insane."
This bundle has 1,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra-Gel Eye Patches
Sarah shared, "We share eye patches, the Peter Thomas Roth ones." Wells confirmed, "Those are so good."
She added, "You can get them at Sephora or you can even get them on Amazon as well." He advised, "The trick is to put them in the refrigerator."
These top-selling under eye gels have 58.8K+ Sephora Loves and 1,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating 100% Hydrogel Mask
Sarah shared, "I'll have a full-on sheet mask on the plane. It's great. Neutrogena makes a really good one."
This sheet mask has 1,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 3,500+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
LAPCOS Rejuvenating Sheet Mask Variety Set
Sarah said, "LAPCOS has really great sheet masks. Those are a nice go-to."
This variety pack has masks focused on firming, soothing, pore care, hydration, and exfoliation.
Joanna Vargas Forever Glow Anti-Aging Face Mask (Set of 5)
"If you want to splurge and go for something with on the higher end, Joanna Vargas makes amazing sheet masks," Sarah advised.
Lipstick, Lip Liner, and Lip Gloss
Charlotte Tilbury Mini Pillow Talk Lipstick & Liner Set
"A go-to lipstick is Pillow Talk by Charlotte Tilbury. I'm pretty sure that was the lip that I used for my wedding. I use the lipstick and the liner together," Sarah shared.
This lipstick and lip liner duo has 374.2K+ Sephora Loves and it comes in three Pillow Talk shade combinations.
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Secrets Set
Sarah said, "I go over the lipstick and liner with the Pillow Talk gloss. That's amazing."
Get a 4-piece set from Revolve, which includes the Pillow Talk Lip Cheat Lip Liner, Pillow Talk Collagen Lip Bath Lip Gloss, Pillow Talk Matte Revolution Lipstick, and Pillow Talk Superstar Lips Lipstick
Or you can get the three-piece bundle from Charlotte Tilbury or Amazon with the Pillow Talk Lip Cheat Lip Liner, Matte Revolution Lipstick, and the Lip Lustre Lip Gloss from Amazon and Charlotte Tilbury.
MAC Retro Matte Lipstick in Ruby Woo
Sarah said, "I love MAC's Ruby Woo, both in the liner and the lipstick. It's a matte red and it has just enough blue in it to go with my skin tone because I need warmer tones."
This lipstick has 1,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 1,500+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
MAC Lip Pencil in Ruby Woo
Sarah advised, "Always do a lip liner first," especially when you're going for a bold red lip. MAC's Ruby Woo is one of her favorites.
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color in Underdawg
"Fenty has a berry lip and it's so good. It's a really dark color that I love," Sarah said.
This liquid lipstick has 483K+ Sephora Loves and 2,800+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
Hair Care
OUAI Curl Crème- Anti Frizz Curl Defining Cream
Sarah shared that she uses this product to get the most out of her natural curls. She said, "OUAI's curl cream is really good," Sarah said. It has 10.4K Sephora Loves.
IN COMMON Magic Myst Universal Hair Elixir
"I use a leave-in conditioner type of spray every day. It's IN COMMON's Magic Myst. It's amazing. My buddy Nikki [Lee] and Riawna [Capri] started the company. They own 901, which is my hair salon that I go to. It really does amazing things. It helps protect your hair from UVA and UVB rays. It is a heat protectant and it's moisturizing. It brings your hair to life," Sarah shared.
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer
Sarah said, "The thing that I recommend the most for anybody who has curly hair is the Dyson blow dryer with the diffuser. I personally like that one the best because it dries my hair the fastest. If you can't get the Dyson, you must use a diffuser no matter what. I just saw this TikTok trend where you can use a mesh strainer as a diffuser if you can't get your hands on one."
This dryer has 30.7K Sephora Loves and 2,700+ 5-star Ulta reviews. There are several colorways to choose from.
A Splurge
Cold Plunge
Wells shared, "Another thing that I do a lot, which is on the higher end with spending, is a cold plunge. We recently got a cold plunge and I think that has helped me recover quicker from my workouts and has allowed me to work out harder and be more toned. It's also the best hangover cure I've ever experienced. Or you can just get a big bucket of ice water. It is painful, but it is really, really rewarding afterwards."
If you're looking for more celebrity-inspired Valentine's Day shopping, here are 22 things from Gwyneth Paltrow's goop $418,038 gift guide that we'd actually buy.