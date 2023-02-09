E! Valentine's Day Guest Editors Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Share Beauty and Self-Care Gift Ideas

We interviewed Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from Sarah's brand, Sourse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Whether you're celebrating Valentine's Day with a significant other, a best friend, your family, or yourself, the holiday is a great excuse to indulge in some pampering. If you need some shopping inspiration, E! Valentine's Day Guest Editors Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are here to share their favorite beauty and self-care gift ideas.

Sarah joked, "Wells has stolen a lot of my products." The Wells-approved products in question? The NuFACE toning device, Peter Thomas Roth eye patches, and vitamin-infused chocolates from Sarah's brand, Sourse.

Sarah shared three lipstick picks, including a vibrant red, a bold berry, and a neutral-go that she wore on her wedding day. She also divulged the secrets to styling her natural curls. Wells shared the indulgence that is so worth it after a tough workout and during a hangover.

Remind your favorite people to take care of themselves with these Valentine's Day gift suggestions from Mr. and Mrs. Adams.