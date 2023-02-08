Kendall Jenner Wishes You Sweet Dreams In These NSFW Selfies

As Khloe Kardashian said, Kendall Jenner is a “sexy mother f--ker” in these topless selfies.

By Elyse Dupre Feb 08, 2023 4:25 PMTags
Kendall JennerKardashiansCelebrities
Kendall Jenner just wanted to say "gnight."

The Kardashians star, 27, wound down for the evening on Feb. 7 by posting a series of sizzling selfies to Instagram. The footage showed Kendall standing in her bedroom in a black bra and underwear set—a touch of sparkle was added thanks to her earrings—and running her fingers through her hair. That wasn't all, all. She also posed for a topless video, covering her chest with her arm as she smized for the camera.

And her sisters couldn't stop raving about her turning up the heat. "Sexy mother f--ker," Khloe Kardashian wrote in the comments. Added Kylie Jenner, "Perfection" and chimed in Kim Kardashian, "Actually perfect."

Whether Kendall is rocking the runway at Fashion Week or posting a bikini pic, she's totally comfortable in front of the camera. Like the time she posed in her underwear for a 2015 Calvin Klein ad with fellow model Joan Smalls and had a ball.

"It was super fun," Kendall told WWD. "Every girl loves posing in her underwear. It's always fun to do that. I'm close with Joan, and me and all the girls are friends."

photos
Inside Kendall Jenner's Relaxing 27th Birthday

Or the time when, as she once put it, "my boobies were out" while she was wearing a sheer top for a 2014 Marc Jacobs fashion show.

"I remember getting a call from my agent saying that Marc and Katie [Grand] wanted to put me in this kind of sheer top and I was like, 'I'm game. Like, I don't mind. I'm all good with the nipple,'" Kendall recalled to Vogue. "It didn't make me any more nervous. I genuinely was like, 'Dope! Whatever they want, it's their vision. So, let's do it.' I was completely comfortable."

To see some of Kendall's best looks on and off the red carpet from over the years, keep scrolling.

Fairchild Archive/WWD via Getty Images
Flower Power

The Kardashians star sported a fun, floral dress and boots while attending the Marni Spring 2023 with her BF Devin Booker.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Hollywood Glam

Kendall looked like a movie star in her black Balenciaga gown at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, and completed the look with her new red locks.

BACKGRID
Green With Envy

This green slip-on dress has us feeling envious of Kendall's wardrobe.

John Shearer/Getty Images
Bleached Brows

Kendall balanced her the darkness of her 2022 Met Gala ballgown by Prada by bleaching her eyebrows blonde.

RACHPOOT / BACKGRID
Black & White

Kendall proved she can rock the boldest of patterns in this matching black and white crop top and pants.

Frank Micelotta/Shutterstock
Business Chic

Kendall showed she means business at the FYC Event for The Kardashians, pairing her Givenchy outfit with shoes by Yeezy.

Christopher Smith/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Cool Culottes

The supermodel brings culottes into the 21st century with this leather look.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Bejeweled

Kendall was covered head-to-toe in jewels in her 2021 Met Gala gown by Givenchy.

Shutterstock
Neon Dream

Kendall dons a sparkly neon green bodysuit to the Brit Awards.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Coming Up Roses

Kendall attended the 2019 Emmys in a statement-making floral gown featuring an edgy latex top and sleeves.

Andreas Rentz/amfAR/Getty Images for H&M / amfAR
Kotton Kandy

Kendall looks extra sweet in this pink gown at the Cannes Gala.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Stuart Weitzman
Let's Get to Werk!

The supermodel knows how to mix business with fashion in this blazer and matching heels.

Oh, La La!

Kendall stole the show at the Met Gala in this orange feather dress by Versace.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Chaos SixtyNine
Always Looking Bright

Kendall posed and smiled at the Chaos SixtyNine Issue 2 launch party in London and wore a Dudas Spring 2019 dress and Yeezy PVC Season 6 shoes.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
Basketball Beauty

Kendall smiles as she sits courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game wearing leather pants and Yeezy heels.

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images
Fangirl for Feathers

The model looked fantastic in a LPA Aurora dress and Yeezy heels at Revolve's second annual #REVOLVEawards.

Instagram
Off the Shoulder & Off the Charts

Kendall got festive at the Kardashian-West Christmas Eve party in an off-the-shoulder gown designed by Christian Siriano

Gotham/GC Images
Go Green

The 25-year-old flashed a huge smile as she rode a Citi Bike in a green coat in New York City over her birthday weekend.

Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images for BFC
All That Glitters Is Gold

Kendall shocked with her sheer gold Julian Macdonald look at the 2018 British Fashion Awards.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Harper's Bazaar
Level Up

Kendall took flare pants and long sleeves to a whole new level in this all-black Vera Wang ensemble.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Veuve Clicquot
Cute in Corsets

The model made a case for corset-bearing dresses and trendy tinted sunglasses.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Perfect in White

Shutting down the Met once again, Jenner stuns in this heavenly Off-White number. 

Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage
Queen of Sheer

Looking like a ruffled goddess, Jenner came to slay, princess-style, in this white, sheer, layered gown. 

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Barely There

We're sure all eyes were on Kendall at the Met Gala when she arrived in this La Perla slip. 

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
Couture Queen

The model let it all follow behind her in this glamours Giambattista Valli Couture dress paired with white heels. 

Antony Jones/Getty Images
Smart Casual

The Jenner sister decided to spark things up wearing this over-the-top Alexandre Vauthier piece with a plain pair of jean shorts and pumps. What a combo. 

Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Sheer Delight

Serving major haute couture vibes, the star looks ravishing in this Cavalli couture gown.

Todd Williamson/Getty Images
Sharp Shoulders

The shoulders tell it all on this reality star. This Carmen March dress shows off the models great physique from head to toe. 

J. Webber / Splash News
Sweet Greens

The young model slays in this garden inspired Dolce & Gabbana dress paired with a floral bag and stunning white boots. 

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Canne-Canne Girl

Kendall looks like a delectable bite in this multicolored deep-v-neck Versace number. 

photos
View More Photos From Kendall Jenner's Best Looks
