Kendall Jenner Wishes You Sweet Dreams In These NSFW Selfies

Kendall Jenner just wanted to say "gnight."

The Kardashians star, 27, wound down for the evening on Feb. 7 by posting a series of sizzling selfies to Instagram. The footage showed Kendall standing in her bedroom in a black bra and underwear set—a touch of sparkle was added thanks to her earrings—and running her fingers through her hair. That wasn't all, all. She also posed for a topless video, covering her chest with her arm as she smized for the camera.

And her sisters couldn't stop raving about her turning up the heat. "Sexy mother f--ker," Khloe Kardashian wrote in the comments. Added Kylie Jenner, "Perfection" and chimed in Kim Kardashian, "Actually perfect."

Whether Kendall is rocking the runway at Fashion Week or posting a bikini pic, she's totally comfortable in front of the camera. Like the time she posed in her underwear for a 2015 Calvin Klein ad with fellow model Joan Smalls and had a ball.

"It was super fun," Kendall told WWD. "Every girl loves posing in her underwear. It's always fun to do that. I'm close with Joan, and me and all the girls are friends."