Kendall Jenner Exudes Classic Hollywood Glam at Michael Kors' Fashion Week Show

Kendall Jenner and Michael Kors is a match made in New York Fashion Week heaven.

The 25-year-old supermodel channeled her inner Audrey Hepburn for her first gig of the spring/summer 2022 season on Friday, Sept. 10, walking the runway in a number of timelessly elegant pieces designed by Kors.

For her first look, Kendall sported a simple yet chic black pencil skirt, retro bra top and a bucket style handbag filled with roses. She later modeled a shimmery black cutout gown that is sure to become a red carpet favorite amongst Hollywood's A-list.

Save for a swipe of vibrant red lipstick and va-va-voom lashes, the Michael Kors glam squad let Kendall's natural beauty shine.

Momager Kris Jenner celebrated her daughter's return to the runway, writing on Instagram, "Kendall opening the @michaelkors show this morning!! So stunning, Kenny!! What a beautiful show, and the perfect way to start the morning!"