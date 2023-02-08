Taylor Swift's Gorgeous Grammys After-Party Outfit Featured a Nod to Boyfriend Joe Alwyn

Watch : Taylor Swift's Lavender Haze EASTER EGGS Explained

It might not be a cardigan but Taylor Swift found a subtle way to celebrate her love with her after-party ensemble.

After the 2023 Grammys on Feb. 5, the "All Too Well" singer thew an epic party that featured a special nod to boyfriend Joe Alwyn: his leather bomber jacket.

Worn atop her green sequin dress, Taylor was photographed wearing the jacket in pics seen from that night shared online. The Conversations with Friends star was seemingly last spotted wearing the similar looking jacket at People and Entertainment Weekly's Toronto International Film Festival 2022 portrait studio on Sept. 13.

The singer, who took home the award for best music video at this year's award show ceremony, might not have attended the event with her longtime love, but it seems she kept him close to her heart anyway.

Joe and Taylor have been dating since 2016, with the singer previously sharing how her relationship became the muse for one of her newest songs on Midnights, "Lavender Haze."