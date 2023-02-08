Get a Sneak Peek of Corey Mylchreest as King George From Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

All hail the King.
On Feb. 7, Netflix released the first official image of Corey Mylchreest as King George from the upcoming Bridgerton prequel series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.
In the pic, George is dressed to the nines while standing in a room full of ornate statues, candles and one very, very large telescope. Be careful with that thing, George.
Mylchreest—who played Adonis in one episode of Netflix's The Sandman in 2022—will portray the young king in the highly-anticipated series. The older version of King George is played, albeit briefly, by James Fleet on Bridgerton.
Queen Charlotte stars India Amarteifio as the titular royal—a younger version of Golda Rosheuvel's Queen Charlotte from Bridgerton—and tells the story of how "the young Queen's marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift."
In a teaser released Sep. 24, the awkward early days of Charlotte and George's relationship were revealed.
After stumbling across Charlotte attempting to clumsily climb a garden wall, George clears his throat and asks, "Hello, my lady. Are you in need of assistance of some kind?"
"I am quite fine, thank you," Charlotte rebukes. "You can go back inside and wait with all the other gawkers."
When George asks Charlotte what she's attempting to accomplish, she eventually reveals she's trying to get a look at the King. "No one will speak of him," Charlotte says. "He is clearly a beast or a troll."
After Charlotte complains about the man's refusal to help, George says, "I refuse when that lady in distress is trying to go over a wall so she does not have to marry me."
Awkward!
In addition to Rosheuvel reprising her role as Queen Charlotte, the series will also feature Bridgerton's Adjoa Andoh and Ruth Gemmell bringing back their roles of Lady Agatha Danbury and Lady Violet Bridgerton, respectively.
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will premiere later this year on Netflix.