Get a Sneak Peek of Corey Mylchreest as King George From Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Watch : Bridgerton: EXCLUSIVE Juicy Season 3 Details!

All hail the King.

On Feb. 7, Netflix released the first official image of Corey Mylchreest as King George from the upcoming Bridgerton prequel series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

In the pic, George is dressed to the nines while standing in a room full of ornate statues, candles and one very, very large telescope. Be careful with that thing, George.

Mylchreest—who played Adonis in one episode of Netflix's The Sandman in 2022—will portray the young king in the highly-anticipated series. The older version of King George is played, albeit briefly, by James Fleet on Bridgerton.

Queen Charlotte stars India Amarteifio as the titular royal—a younger version of Golda Rosheuvel's Queen Charlotte from Bridgerton—and tells the story of how "the young Queen's marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift."

In a teaser released Sep. 24, the awkward early days of Charlotte and George's relationship were revealed.