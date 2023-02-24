Shop the Best New February 2023 Beauty Launches From Tower 28, KS&CO, Glossier & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
January had some incredible beauty launches to kickstart the year, and February's launches came in even hotter.
With innovative new haircare products, some must-try fragrances and more makeup, skincare and hair launches from the best brands, this is an exciting month for all things beauty! Since there are so many fresh products you need to test out, we've rounded up a few of our top beauty picks from brands like KS&CO, Tower 28, Kosas, Billie, PATTERN, Kulfi Beauty and so, so much more.
So, if you've been craving some new beauty goodness, look no further than this guide to the best new February 2023 beauty launches. Scroll below and get to shopping some of the latest must-have skincare, makeup and haircare products.
Sheer Tinted Brow Gel
Launched by celebrity brow artist Kristie Streicher, KS&CO's brow products are a total gamechanger. The products, like this sheer tinted eyebrow gel, are formulated with nurturing ingredients that are meant to enhance your natural features while stimulating healthy hair growth. Whether you have finer eyebrows or more unruly ones, the gel will hold them down without flaking or feeling unpleasantly stiff. Plus, the line is eco-friendly with clean formulas. What's not to love?
Sculptino Soft Cream Contour
Looking for an easy-to-blend, buildable cream contour that you can apply with your fingertips, brushes or a sponge? Tower 28 has you covered with their latest product launch. The Sculptino Soft Cream Contour comes in four sheer shades that are super silky and melt into the skin for soft, natural-looking dimension. And, as always, it's packaged simply and beautifully.
Hello Sunshine Vitamin C Serum
Daniella Monet's recently launched beauty line of clean vegan serums has ethically-sourced, high-quality ingredients that your skin will thank you for. All of the serums are under $40, like this Vitamin C Serum that has a high concentration of Vitamin C that helps reduce redness and inflammation. Plus, 5% of proceeds from each Kindly Beauty serum will also be donated directly to animal charities.
Tarte Amazonian Clay Blurring Powder Foundation
This brand new tarte blurring powder with hyaluronic acid works as a buildable foundation that will provide you with up to 16 hours of coverage. With just a bit of pressed powder, it seriously makes your skin look like you're wearing an IRL beauty filter.
Kosas Glow I.V. Vitamin-Infused Skin Illuminating Enhancer
This Kosas illuminating skin enhancer will give your skin an unparalleled glow. You can mix it with your foundation for a dewy finish, or wear it on bare skin for an enhanced, luminous look. It's vitamin infused to have your skin looking and feeling healthy.
Double-Sided Bristle Brush
PATTERN's latest hair care launch includes this double-sided Bristle Brush made with premium boar and nylon fibers to gently tame flyaway hairs or slick back curly and coily textures. The two-in-one tool has an easy-grip handle and is meant to be used on wet or dry hair to smooth any hairstyle.
Mehndi Moment Blush
Kulfi Beauty's latest cream blush launch is inspired by the deep pigment and long-lasting qualities of mehndi, or henna. The highly pigmented shades are buildable, so you can choose between a light flush or a more dramatic blush. Any of the five beautiful shades will leave your skin looking and feeling positively radiant.
Speak Love Moisture Matte Lipstick
Who wants a matte lipstick that dries out the lips? Not us! The latest Lys Beauty launch of the Speak Love Moisture Matte Lipstick will give you that sultry and rich matte lip look, minus any flakiness or dryness. All the high impact shades are to die for.
AERIN Mediterranean Honeysuckle Clementina
Don't you ever just get the feeling that you'd rather be lounging on a beach along the Mediterranean coast? This AERIN Mediterranean Honeysuckle Clementina fragrance is basically the next best thing. The fresh aroma of clementine, bergamot, honeysuckle, jasmine sambac and moss will transport you to somewhere where the sun is beating and the waves are crashing.
Hydration Re-Set
This newly launched Hydration Re-Set has all the shaving products you need for the smoothest skin yet. The set has a handle, magnetic holder and extra blade, Body Buffer to prevent ingrown hairs and Dry-Bye Body Lotion for ultimate hydration, all for $29. Beating dry winter skin has never been easier!
Discovery Glow Mask 3-Piece Kit
This three-piece glow mask kit will address all your skincare concerns, whether it's hyperpigmentation, dullness, acne and more. The Wake Up Vitamin C Mask is great for hydrating and soothing irritated, acne-prone skin by increasing cell turnover, the Acai Mask works great for anti-aging purposes and the Green Juice Mask works wonders for combating dullness and dark spots. What more could you need?!
Deodorant
Glossier's latest launch is this aluminum-free deodorant with a hydrating and smoothing coconut oil base and ingredients that will have you smelling amazing and maintaining dry pits all day and night. The packaging is also reusable, refillable and recyclable! Scents are already selling out, so snag the deo while you can.
Bondbar Bonding Recovery
This bondbar bonding recovery is the vegan, cruelty-free and paraben-free product here to rescue your hair from damage it may sustain from the color, lightening and relaxing process for all hair types and textures. It also works as a hair detangler!
BYOMA De-Puff and Brightening Eye Gel
BYOMA's latest beauty launch is full of hydrating, effective and affordable skincare goodness, like this de-puffing and brightening eye gel you can snag from Target for just $13. The lightweight formula with Vitamin C and hyaluronic acid practically melts into the skin and gives you a beautiful glow.
Vegamour HYDR-8 Deep Moisture Repair Hair Mask
Vegamour's latest hair revitalizing creation is exclusively available at Sephora, and it'll give new life to your tresses like no other. The HYDR-8 Deep Moisture Repair Hair Mask hydrates and strengthens hair with Karmatin™, a vegan silk alternative to keratin and silicone. Your strands will thank you after every use.
Olaplex No.4D Clean Volume Detox Dry Shampoo
Olaplex's latest launch of a dry shampoo does more than what meets the eye. The Clean Volume Detox Dry Shampoo adds texture and absorbs oil from the hair without leaving any white or powdery residue. It also works to repair damaged hair on a molecular level, and utilizes Rambutan Seed Extract to neutralize any odors.