Shailene Woodley's Three Women Finds a New Home After Being Canceled by Showtime

Three Women has been given a second life.

The upcoming limited series starring Shailene Woodley, Betty Gilpin and DeWanda Wise has found a new home at Starz, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Based on the 2019 non-fiction book of the same name by Lisa Taddeo, Three Women was canceled by Showtime on Jan. 30—the same day the network announced its merger with streamer Paramount+.

What makes the case of Three Women especially interesting is that show had already completed production at the time of its cancelation, meaning its Starz premiere may come sooner rather than later.

According to THR, the series was also shopped to HBO and Prime Video.

E! News reached out to Starz for comment but did not hear back.

In the series, Woodley will play Gia—the embodiment of author Taddeo—who spent 10 years writing and researching the stories of three American women and their distinct sagas of sexual exploration and desires.