Could Netflix Deliver a Glow Movie? Why Alison Brie Feels a “Little Pessimistic” About It

Alison Brie isn't quite ready to say goodbye to Ruth Wilder.
In October, Netflix confirmed the cancelation of Glow despite having previously renewed the series for season four back in 2019. The reason? COVID-19. As a Netflix spokesperson said at the time, the virus "makes shooting this physically intimate show with its large ensemble cast especially challenging."
The cancelation left Glow with a ton of unexplored and open-ended storylines, which have some fans hoping for a full-length film as the ultimate sendoff. During a recent interview with The Playlist's The Fourth Wall podcast, Brie, 37, revealed that she's totally onboard for that idea.
"I certainly think a movie could tie everything up," she said. "Our creators, Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, are incredible writers. And they're so devoted to these characters that they created. I think a movie would be a great way to wrap it up."
Though Brie certainly sounded enthusiastic about the prospect, she's not so certain it'll come to life—at least not soon. "I'm a little pessimistic about it actually happening just in light of everything that's gone on this year and how difficult it is to get anything back into production with COVID," she said, adding that the cast of Community has tried to get a movie off the ground for six years.
Brie said, "So what I'm saying is don't hold your breath because if it does happen, it might take a minute."
Just like loyal Glow viewers, Brie also hates that the series had to come to an end. "It's definitely a bummer," she said. "I'm going to miss playing with those incredible women and Marc Maron and Chris Lowell. But you know, we're so lucky. We're lucky that we got to make three, to me, perfect seasons of a show. I love it so much and it will live on Netflix forever. So people can still check it out."
Following news of the cancelation, Flahive and Mensch encouraged fans to consider the bigger picture. "COVID has killed actual humans," they wrote in a joint statement. "It's a national tragedy and should be our focus. COVID also apparently took down our show. Netflix has decided not to finish filming the final season of Glow."
They added, "There's a lot of s--tty things happening in the world that are much bigger than this right now. But it still sucks that we don't get to see these 15 women in a frame together again. We'll miss our cast of weirdo clowns and our heroic crew. It was the best job. Register to vote. And please vote." Fingers crossed they'll reunite for some sort of special project.
