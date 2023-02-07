Jeremy Renner Gives Update on Disney+ Show Rennervations After Snowplow Injury

Watch : Chilling New Details in Jeremy Renner's Snowplow Accident Revealed

There's just no stopping him.

Despite breaking more than 30 bones in his New Year's Day snowplow accident, Jeremy Renner is still putting the pedal to the metal. The Hawkeye actor confirmed that his upcoming vehicle renovation show Rennervations will debut on Disney+ as soon as he's feeling heathy enough.

"We are so very excited to share the Rennervations show with you all on Disney+ coming very soon!!!," Renner wrote on Instagram Feb. 4 alongside a photo from the show. "As soon as I'm back on my feet, we are coming to YOU, all across the globe... I hope you're ready!!!"

The four-episode series was originally slated for an early 2023 premiere. The docuseries, according to the show's logline, will showcase Renner's "lifelong passion to give back to communities around the world by reimagining unique purpose-built vehicles to meet a community's needs."

Just days before his accident, Renner shared a first look at the series in an Instagram Reel. He captioned a Dec. 29 clip of himself driving a water truck, "There's no better way to kick off the new year than giving back to those who need it most!"