Jeremy Renner Gives Update on Disney+ Show Rennervations After Snowplow Injury

There's just no stopping him.
Despite breaking more than 30 bones in his New Year's Day snowplow accident, Jeremy Renner is still putting the pedal to the metal. The Hawkeye actor confirmed that his upcoming vehicle renovation show Rennervations will debut on Disney+ as soon as he's feeling heathy enough.
"We are so very excited to share the Rennervations show with you all on Disney+ coming very soon!!!," Renner wrote on Instagram Feb. 4 alongside a photo from the show. "As soon as I'm back on my feet, we are coming to YOU, all across the globe... I hope you're ready!!!"
The four-episode series was originally slated for an early 2023 premiere. The docuseries, according to the show's logline, will showcase Renner's "lifelong passion to give back to communities around the world by reimagining unique purpose-built vehicles to meet a community's needs."
Just days before his accident, Renner shared a first look at the series in an Instagram Reel. He captioned a Dec. 29 clip of himself driving a water truck, "There's no better way to kick off the new year than giving back to those who need it most!"
Renner was rushed to the hospital on Jan. 1 after being run over by a 14,000-lb. PistenBully snowplow in Reno, Nevada.
According to a Nevada sheriff's office incident report obtained by E! News on Jan. 26, the Marvel actor was attempting to stop the snowplow from sliding and hitting his nephew, which caused him to be pulled under the machine.
Renner suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries in the accident and underwent surgery. While he was forced to celebrate his 52nd birthday at the hospital, he shared a further message of gratitude after he was discharged after more than two weeks in mid-January.
"I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I," Renner wrote on Instagram Jan. 21. "Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens. Love and blessings to you all."
Go inside Jeremy Renner's world when Rennervations eventually airs on Disney+.