Maria Menounos and Husband Keven Undergaro Expecting Baby After Trying to Conceive for a Decade

Maria Menounos will soon have an extra member in her family.
The Better Together author, 44, and her husband Keven Undergaro, 55, are expecting a baby, a rep for the couple rep confirmed to E! News. Their baby news comes after 10 years of trying to start a family.
"Just after a decade of trying everything, we are so grateful to the beautiful family helping us conceive our baby," Maria told People in a Feb. 7 statement. "Keven, my dad and I are all beyond excited for this soul to come into our lives. What a blessing."
In February 2022, the Extra alum—who underwent surgery five years prior for a benign brain tumor—got candid about her and Keven's struggles with fertility, noting that she "definitely didn't think it was going to take this long."
"It's been years," she told People at the time. "We've used different services, different people," adding that she began IVF treatments a decade ago. "It's just been a very frustrating process."
As Maria explained, she and Keven—who tied the knot in 2017 after dating for more than two decades—first began considering surrogacy in 2018. During their process, she consulted with friend Kim Kardashian, who welcomed her daughter Chicago, 5, and son Psalm, 3, with the help of surrogates, adding, "I was grateful that I had her to share and help me."
But in 2021, the couple's journey took an unexpected turn when their first surrogate was no longer a match medically.
"That was a really hard breakup because we had been together on the journey for almost two years," she continued. "She was just so lovely and so amazing and very patient with us."
The One on One alum went on to explain their process before the devastating news.
"There's something called a mock cycle that my fertility doctor suggested because we only have two really good embryos and we want two kids," Maria shared. "What would happen is the uterine lining wouldn't grow to that last stage where you could safely implant and know that the embryo would stick. Had we not done [a mock cycle], we would've probably lost our only chances."
But they never lost hope—and kept planning for the future.
"Hopefully all will be well," she added. "And we'll get two little brats that I will tell every day, 'You have no idea what we went through to bring you here! You better do great things in this world.'"