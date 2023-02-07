Maria Menounos and Husband Keven Undergaro Expecting Baby After Trying to Conceive for a Decade

Watch : Tyler Henry Reveals Maria Menounos' Parenting Future

Maria Menounos will soon have an extra member in her family.



The Better Together author, 44, and her husband Keven Undergaro, 55, are expecting a baby, a rep for the couple rep confirmed to E! News. Their baby news comes after 10 years of trying to start a family.

"Just after a decade of trying everything, we are so grateful to the beautiful family helping us conceive our baby," Maria told People in a Feb. 7 statement. "Keven, my dad and I are all beyond excited for this soul to come into our lives. What a blessing."

In February 2022, the Extra alum—who underwent surgery five years prior for a benign brain tumor—got candid about her and Keven's struggles with fertility, noting that she "definitely didn't think it was going to take this long."

"It's been years," she told People at the time. "We've used different services, different people," adding that she began IVF treatments a decade ago. "It's just been a very frustrating process."