2023 Grammys

The Complete List of Winners

Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Is Engaged to Evan McClintock

Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade reached a major milestone in her relationship when she got engaged to longtime boyfriend Evan McClintock.

Watch: Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Gets Cozy With BF in Rare Pic

Don't lose yourself over this major relationship update.

It was a big weekend for Eminem and Kim Scott's daughter Hailie Jade. No, she didn't find herself at the 2023 Grammys. Instead, the 27-year-old received a romantic proposal from her longtime boyfriend Evan McClintock.

"Casual weekend recap… 2.4.23," she wrote on Instagram with the ring emoji. "I love you @evanmcclintock11."

In photos of the romantic moment captured by Erika Christine Photography, the groom-to-be got down on one knee to ask the important question. Once Hailie said yes, it was time to pop the champagne.

The pair, who reportedly began dating in 2016, has tried their best to keep their love story away from the public eye. But on special occasions, Hailie has given a glimpse into her private life with Evan. 

When celebrating Valentine's Day in 2022, Hailie shared a rare PDA photo with Evan near a Southern California beach. "Yesterday & everyday," she captioned the pic, which was captured just before sunset.

photos
2022 Celebrity Engagements

And then in July 2021, Hailie acknowledged just how private her relationship is when posing for a photo next to Evan. "I rarely share my feed," she wrote on Instagram, "but when I do, I'm happy it's with you."

Erika Christine Photography

While Hailie's relationship with Evan is stronger than ever, the same could be said for her bond with Eminem. When the "Slim Shady" rapper was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in November 2022, Eminem celebrated with his daughter.

"She's made me proud for sure," he shared on Mike Tyson's YouTube show Hotboxin' in March 2020.  She's graduated from college. When I think about my accomplishments, that's probably the thing I'm the most proud of." 

Erika Christine Photography

Eminem, who is also dad to Alaina, 29, and Stevie, 20, continued, "It's important to keep your kids grounded when they're in a situation like I have. People also think, too, that money just buys happiness—that absolutely is not the truth. You've got to be right inside otherwise none of this s--t means nothing."

Keep scrolling to see more of Hailie's best social media memories. 

Instagram
Soaking Up the Sun

The rapper's eldest daughter, who he shares with ex-wife Kim Mathers, showcases her fit physique in a black bikini. 

Instagram
Staying Safe

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues on, Hailie takes to Instagram to encourage her followers to adhere by public health protocols. "...seriously it's so important to stay safe and healthy & social distance/stay home right now!" she writes. "the sooner everyone is on board, the sooner we can stop the spread of this virus & get back to as normal as possible!"

Instagram
Music Lover

After attending the 2019 Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago, she shares on Instagram, "lolla, i love you but i'm feeling hella thankful that i have a year to recuperate before i attempt to survive you again."

Instagram
Arianator

You like my hair? Gee, thanks, just bought it. Hailie channels her inner Ariana Grande with this Halloween look. 

Instagram
New York Minute

Hailie hits the streets of the Big Apple looking effortlessly chic. 

Instagram
Red Lipstick Lady

Hailie, 25, flashes her pearly whites for the camera in a snapshot shared to her Instagram in November 2018. 

Instagram
Ooh La La

The social media star flashes a little skin in a cutout bodysuit and high-waisted jeans. 

Instagram
Fashionista

Like father, like daughter! Hailie is a spitting image of Eminem with this stone cold fierce pose. 

Instagram
Young and in Love

"Couldn't have asked for a better 21st birthday celebration (or a better guy to have by my side)," she captions this sweet photo from 2016. 

Instagram
Model Behavior

There's no denying the camera totally loves Hailie! 

Instagram
Puppy Perfection

Hailie teases on social media alongside this photo, "Yes my pants match my closet & yes Lottie's entitled to photobomb on puppy day." 

Instagram
Stunning Selfie

Hailie captions this February 2019 social media snap, "new selfie, who dis?"

Instagram
Aloha

In March 2019, the social media star takes a trip to Hawaii, where she poses in a yellow bikini.

Instagram
Chasing Waterfalls

"sorry TLC but i've been chasing waterfalls," Hailie writes alongside this vacation pic.

Instagram
Sunday Funday

"currently cuddled up with my pups on the couch," Hailie tells her followers in April 2019. "what's your favorite way to spend sunday?"

