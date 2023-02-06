Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Is Engaged to Evan McClintock

Watch : Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Gets Cozy With BF in Rare Pic

Don't lose yourself over this major relationship update.

It was a big weekend for Eminem and Kim Scott's daughter Hailie Jade. No, she didn't find herself at the 2023 Grammys. Instead, the 27-year-old received a romantic proposal from her longtime boyfriend Evan McClintock.

"Casual weekend recap… 2.4.23," she wrote on Instagram with the ring emoji. "I love you @evanmcclintock11."

In photos of the romantic moment captured by Erika Christine Photography, the groom-to-be got down on one knee to ask the important question. Once Hailie said yes, it was time to pop the champagne.

The pair, who reportedly began dating in 2016, has tried their best to keep their love story away from the public eye. But on special occasions, Hailie has given a glimpse into her private life with Evan.

When celebrating Valentine's Day in 2022, Hailie shared a rare PDA photo with Evan near a Southern California beach. "Yesterday & everyday," she captioned the pic, which was captured just before sunset.