Eminem Makes Rare Public Appearance with Daughter Hailie at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade supported her father as he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 5. Scroll on to see the photo from their father-daughter outing.

 As Eminem was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, his no. 1 fan was right there with him.

The rapper's daughter Hailie Jade made a rare public appearance with her dad at the Nov. 5 ceremony in Los Angeles. The two were photographed sitting at a table in coordinating black leather jackets during the event.

Eminem, 50, was recognized in the performer category along with Dolly Parton, Lionel RichieDuran DuranEurythmicsCarly Simon and Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo as "artists who have created music whose originality, impact and influence has changed the course of rock & roll," according to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. In addition, Harry Belafonte and Elizabeth Cotten were honored with the Early Influence Award, and Allen GrubmanJimmy Iovine and Sylvia Robinson received the Ahmet Ertegun Award. Judas Priest and Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis also won the Musical Excellence Award.

Eminem was inducted during his first year of eligibility into the prestigious group, which requires musicians to have released their first record 25 years prior to induction. His debut album Infinite was released in 1996.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

According to Billboard, fellow member Dr. Dre inducted Eminem into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and the "Lose Yourself" rapper, also known as Marshall Mathers, performed several of his hits including "My Name Is," "Forever" and "Not Afraid," with artists like Ed Sheeran and Steven Tyler joining him onstage.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will air on Nov. 19 starting at 8 p.m. EST on HBO.

