You'll Need to Calm Down After Taylor Swift and Harry Styles' 2023 Grammys Reunion

There's no bad blood between Taylor Swift and Harry Styles.
Ten years after their breakup, the "Lavender Haze" singer and the One Direction alum reunited at the 2023 Grammys on Feb. 5. An eyewitness told E! News Taylor walked across the room at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles to greet Harry during Steve Lacy's performance, giving him a hug before a brief chat. At one point during their conversation, Taylor was spotted placing her hand on Harry's shoulder in a supportive manner. (See every celebrity on the Grammys red carpet here.)
Going into the ceremony, Taylor was nominated for four awards, while Harry had six nods under his belt.
And when Harry's House took home the first trophy of the night for Best Pop Vocal Album, Taylor happily supported the "As It Was" singer by giving him a standing ovation. The pop star was also up on her feet and dancing when Harry was on stage to perform his hit single "As It Was," according to the eyewitness.
To cap off their sweet reunion, Taylor also walked away a winner with the Best Music Video award for "All Too Well: The Short Film." As for Harry, he ended the night with a total of two golden gramophones, including a win in the big Album of the Year category for Harry's House. (See the complete list of winners here.)
"This is really, really kind," he said during his acceptance speech. "I'm so, so grateful."
Harry added, "This doesn't happen to people like me very often and this is so, so nice."
