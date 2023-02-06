Why Beyoncé Was Not at the 2023 Grammys to Accept Her Historic Win For Best R&B Song

We're crazy in love with this comical awards show moment.
Beyoncé won the award for Best R&B Song at the 2023 Grammys, making her officially tied with conductor Georg Solti for the most Grammy wins of all time. The moment marked an incredible honor—but Beyoncé wasn't present for it.
Why she wasn't there to take the stage at the Crypto.com Arena and claim her award? Host Trevor Noah explained the "Halo" singer had a valid reason.
"Beyoncé is on her way," Trevor shared on stage. "You know, the upside of hosting the Grammys in L.A. is that everyone can be here. The downside of hosting in L.A. Is the traffic. Beyoncé is on her way."
Rest assured, Beyoncé did eventually arrive. Later in the ceremony, Trevor hand delivered her trophy to her table, noting "The queen is officially in the building."
Poking fun at her late arrival, Trevor added, "I was shocked to find out traffic could stop you. I thought you traveled through space and time."
While Beyoncé isn't a time traveler, the opportunity for her to become the most decorated artist in Grammy's history is very much real. After all, the 41-year-old has a whopping nine nominations tonight.
So far, she has already taken the win for Best R&B Song for "Cuff It", Best Traditional R&B Performance for "Plastic Off the Sofa" and Best Dance/Electronic Recording for "Break My Soul." It will only take one more for Beyoncé to have the most Grammy wins of all time, ousting Georg who holds the title.
Becoming equal with Georg isn't the only incredible tie Beyoncé has achieved as of recent. The singer is also tied with husband Jay-Z for the most Grammy nominations received, which is an impressive 88.
Aside from nomination milestones, Beyoncé is set to embark on her first solo tour in six years, her Renaissance World Tour. To see all the winners from tonight's awards show, keep reading.