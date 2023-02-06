Why Beyoncé Was Not at the 2023 Grammys to Accept Her Historic Win For Best R&B Song

Watch : Grammys 2023 Top Nominees: Beyonce, Adele & Harry Styles

We're crazy in love with this comical awards show moment.

Beyoncé won the award for Best R&B Song at the 2023 Grammys, making her officially tied with conductor Georg Solti for the most Grammy wins of all time. The moment marked an incredible honor—but Beyoncé wasn't present for it.

Why she wasn't there to take the stage at the Crypto.com Arena and claim her award? Host Trevor Noah explained the "Halo" singer had a valid reason.



"Beyoncé is on her way," Trevor shared on stage. "You know, the upside of hosting the Grammys in L.A. is that everyone can be here. The downside of hosting in L.A. Is the traffic. Beyoncé is on her way."

Rest assured, Beyoncé did eventually arrive. Later in the ceremony, Trevor hand delivered her trophy to her table, noting "The queen is officially in the building."

Poking fun at her late arrival, Trevor added, "I was shocked to find out traffic could stop you. I thought you traveled through space and time."