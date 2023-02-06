2023 Grammys

The Complete List of Winners (Live Updates)

Why Beyoncé Was Not at the 2023 Grammys to Accept Her Historic Win For Best R&B Song

Beyoncé took home the win for Best R&B song at the 2023 Grammys, making her tied with Georg Solti for the most Grammy wins in history. Learn why she wasn’t there to accept the award.

By Kelly Gilmore Feb 06, 2023 2:46 AM
Watch: Grammys 2023 Top Nominees: Beyonce, Adele & Harry Styles

We're crazy in love with this comical awards show moment.

Beyoncé won the award for Best R&B Song at the 2023 Grammys, making her officially tied with conductor Georg Solti for the most Grammy wins of all time. The moment marked an incredible honor—but Beyoncé wasn't present for it.

Why she wasn't there to take the stage at the Crypto.com Arena and claim her award? Host Trevor Noah explained the "Halo" singer had a valid reason.
 
"Beyoncé is on her way," Trevor shared on stage. "You know, the upside of hosting the Grammys in L.A. is that everyone can be here. The downside of hosting in L.A. Is the traffic. Beyoncé is on her way."

Rest assured, Beyoncé did eventually arrive. Later in the ceremony, Trevor hand delivered her trophy to her table, noting "The queen is officially in the building."

Poking fun at her late arrival, Trevor added, "I was shocked to find out traffic could stop you. I thought you traveled through space and time."

Grammys 2023: Red Carpet Fashion

While Beyoncé isn't a time traveler, the opportunity for her to become the most decorated artist in Grammy's history is very much real. After all, the 41-year-old has a whopping nine nominations tonight.
 
So far, she has already taken the win for Best R&B Song for "Cuff It", Best Traditional R&B Performance for "Plastic Off the Sofa" and Best Dance/Electronic Recording for "Break My Soul." It will only take one more for Beyoncé to have the most Grammy wins of all time, ousting Georg who holds the title.

Becoming equal with Georg isn't the only incredible tie Beyoncé has achieved as of recent. The singer is also tied with husband Jay-Z for the most Grammy nominations received, which is an impressive 88.

Aside from nomination milestones, Beyoncé is set to embark on her first solo tour in six years, her Renaissance World Tour. To see all the winners from tonight's awards show, keep reading.

Album of the Year

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar

Special - Lizzo

Harry's House - Harry Styles

Good Morning Gorgeous - Mary J. Blige

In These Silent Days - Brandi Carlile

Music of the Spheres - Coldplay

Voyage - ABBA

30 - Adele

Un Verano Sin Ti - Bad Bunny

Renaissance - Beyonce

Record of the Year

"Bad Habit" - Steve Lacy

"The Heart Part 5" - Kendrick Lamar

"As It Was" - Harry Styles

"Don't Shut Me Down" - ABBA

"Easy on Me" - Adele

"Break My Soul" - Beyonce

"Good Morning Gorgeous" - Mary J. Blige

WINNER: "About Damn Time" - Lizzo

"You And Me On The Rock" - Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius

"Woman" - Doja Cat

Song of the Year

"abcdefu" - GAYLE

"About Damn Time" - Lizzo

"All Too Well (10 Minute Version, The Short Film)" - Taylor Swift

"As It Was" - Harry Styles

"Bad Habit" - Steve Lacy

"Break My Soul" - Beyonce

"Easy on Me" - Adele

"God Did" - DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

"The Heart Part 5" - Kendrick Lamar

WINNER: "Just Like That" - Bonnie Raitt

Best New Artist

Anitta

Latto

Omar Apollo

Maneskin

DOMi & JD Beck

Tobe Nwigwe

Muni Long

Samara Joy

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Best Music Video

"Easy On Me" - Adele

"Woman" - Doja Cat

"As It Was" - Harry Styles

"The Heart Part 5" - Kendrick Lamar

"Yet To Come" - BTS

WINNER: "All Too Well: The Short Film" - Taylor Swift

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

"Don't Shut Me Down" - ABBA

"Bam Bam" - Camilla Cabello featuring Ed Sheeran

"My Universe" - Coldplay & BTS

"I Like You (A Happier Song) - Post Malone & Doja Cat

WINNER: "Unholy" - Sam Smith & Kim Petras

Best Pop Vocal Album

Voyage - ABBA

30 - Adele

Music of the Spheres - Coldplay

WINNER: Harry's House - Harry Styles

Special - Lizzo

Best Rap Song

"Churchill Downs" - Jack Harlow featuring Drake

"God Did" - DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

"Pushin P" - Gunna & Future featuring Young Thug

"WAIT FOR YOU" - Future featuring Drake & Tems

WINNER: "The Heart Part 5" - Kendrick Lamar

Best Rap Album

God Did - DJ Khaled

I Never Liked You - Future

Come Home The Kids Miss You - Jack Harlow

WINNER: Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar 

It's Almost Dry - Pusha T

 

Best R&B Performance

"Virgo's Groove" — Beyoncé

"Over" — Lucky Dave

"Hurt Me So Good" — Jazmine Sullivan

"Here With Me" — Mary J. Blige feat. Anderson .Paak

WINNER: "HRS & HRS" — Muni Long

Best R&B Song

WINNER: "Cuff It" - Beyoncé

"Good Morning Gorgeous" - Mary J. Blige

"Hrs & Hrs" - Muni Long

"Hurt Me So Good"  - Jazmine Sullivan

"Please Don't Walk Away" - PJ Morton

 

Best Traditional R&B Performance

"Do 4 Love" — Snoh Aalegra

WINNER: "Plastic Off the Sofa" — Beyoncé

"Good Morning Gorgeous" — Mary J. Blige

"Keeps on Fallin'" — Babyface feat. Ella Mai

"'Round Midnight" — Adam Blackstone feat. Jazmine Sullivan

 

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

WINNER: "Break My Soul" — Beyoncé

"Rosewood" — Bonobo

"Don't Forget My Love" — Diplo and Miguel

"I'm Good (Blue)" — David Guetta and Bebe Rexha

"Intimidated" — Kaytranada feat. H.E.R.

"On My Knees" — Rüfüs Du Sol

Best R&B Album

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) - Mary J. Blige

Breezy (Deluxe) - Chris Brown

Candydrip - Lucky Daye

Watch The Sun - PJ Morton

WINNER: Black Radio III - Robert Glasper

Best Country Song

WINNER: "Til You Can't" - Cody Johnson

"Circles Around This Town" - Maren Morris

"Doin' This" - Luke Combs

"I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version, From The Vault)" - Taylor Swift

"If I Was a Cowboy" - Miranda Lambert

"I'll Love You Until The Day I Die" - Willie Nelson

Best Country Album

Growin' Up - Luke Combs

Palomino - Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville - Ashley McBryde 

Humble Quest - Maren Morris

WINNER: A Beautiful Time - Willie Nelson

Best Rock Song

WINNER: "Broken Horses" - Brandi Carlile

"Black Summer" - Red Hot Chili Peppers

"Blackout" - Turnstile

"Harmonia's Dream" - The War On Drugs

"Patient Number 9" - Ozzy Osbourne featuring Jeff Beck

Best Rock Album

Dropout Boogie - The Black Keys

The Boy Named If - Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Crawler - Idles

Mainstream Sellout - Machine Gun Kelly

WINNER: Patient Number 9 - Ozzy Osbourne

Lucifer on the Sofa - Spoon

Best Latin Pop Album

AGUILERA - Christina Aguilera

WINNER: Pasieros - Rubén Blades & Boca Livre

De Adentro Pa Afuera - Camilo

VIAJANTE - Fonseca

Dharma + - Sebastián Yatra

 

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

Act Like You Got Some Sense - Jamie Foxx

All About Me!: My Remarkable Life In Show Business by Mel Brooks - Mel Brooks

Aristotle and Dante Dive Into The Waters of The World - Lin-Manuel Miranda

WINNER: Finding Me - Viola Davis

Music Is History - Questlove

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

El Alimento - Cimafunk

Tinta y Tiempo - Jorge Drexler

1940 Carmen - Mon Laferte

Alegoría - Gaby Moreno

Los Años Salvajes - Fito Paez

WINNER: Motomami - Rosalía

 

Best Alternative Music Album

WE — Arcade Fire

Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You — Big Thief

Fossora — Björk

WINNER: Wet Leg — Wet Leg

Cool It Down — Yeah Yeah Yeahs

