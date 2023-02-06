Sofia Richie Celebrates at Bridal Shower Ahead of Wedding to Elliot Grainge

Sofia Richie is basking in her bride-to-be moment.
The model celebrated her upcoming wedding to Elliot Grainge with a bridal shower, surrounded by family, friends and her fiancé. As seen in photos and videos reposted to her Instagram Stories Feb. 4 and Feb. 5, guests included her sister Nicole Richie, mom Diane Alexander.
Special touches for the event featured a crepe station, a table adorned with flowers, and a few cakes—one of which had "Sofia & Elliot" written in icing. The guest of honor wore a white maxi dress with chic sunglasses for the celebratory occasion.
Prior to ringing in her bridal shower, Sofia celebrated her bachelorette party on a lavish stay in Paris, which included a trip to the Eiffel Tower, a workshop with Chanel—and some NSFW headbands.
The 24-year-old first announced her engagement to Elliot back in April, by posting a picture of her proposal on Instagram with the caption, "Forever isn't long enough."
The two first sparked romance rumors in April 2021, less than a year after her breakup from Scott Disick.
As for how Elliot popped the question? He proposed to Sofia while in Hawaii with family and friends. The sweet gesture caught her off-guard.
"Sofia truly had no idea," a source exclusively told E! News at the time. "She thought they were just going on a fun vacation. Sofia's reaction was epic, she was so surprised and taken back."
Looking back on the start of their romantic relationship, the source added, "They have been talking about getting engaged since they first started dating. Sofia knew Elliot was the one."
And it's safe to say her inner-circle agrees, as the source noted, "They are all so excited for her and think they are a perfect match."
That approval is also shared by her dad Lionel Richie. "Nicole and Lionel love Elliot and definitely approve of him," the source added. "Lionel has been very welcoming of him and is happy he will be a part of the family."