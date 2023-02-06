Sofia Richie Celebrates at Bridal Shower Ahead of Wedding to Elliot Grainge

Watch : Sofia Richie Reveals Her "Strict" Wedding Diet

Sofia Richie is basking in her bride-to-be moment.

The model celebrated her upcoming wedding to Elliot Grainge with a bridal shower, surrounded by family, friends and her fiancé. As seen in photos and videos reposted to her Instagram Stories Feb. 4 and Feb. 5, guests included her sister Nicole Richie, mom Diane Alexander.

Special touches for the event featured a crepe station, a table adorned with flowers, and a few cakes—one of which had "Sofia & Elliot" written in icing. The guest of honor wore a white maxi dress with chic sunglasses for the celebratory occasion.

Prior to ringing in her bridal shower, Sofia celebrated her bachelorette party on a lavish stay in Paris, which included a trip to the Eiffel Tower, a workshop with Chanel—and some NSFW headbands.

The 24-year-old first announced her engagement to Elliot back in April, by posting a picture of her proposal on Instagram with the caption, "Forever isn't long enough."