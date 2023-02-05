Megan Fox Glams Up for Pre-Grammys Party After Sustaining Broken Wrist and Concussion

Watch : Megan Fox Gives Machine Gun Kelly a Glam Makeover

Despite suffering two injuries, Megan Fox showed up to a pre-Grammys 2023 party, radiating Hollywood glamour.

The Transformers actress accompanied fiancé Machine Gun Kelly to Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy gala, a Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman, in Los Angeles Feb. 4, a day before the award show, wearing a red satin strapless corset-style mermaid gown with a ruched drop waist, paired with an unexpected accessory—a hot pink arm brace.

"Off the plane with a broken wrist and a concussion straight to a Grammys party," Megan captioned an Instagram photo of herself with MGK, which shows her sans brace.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles actress did not elaborate on her injuries and her rep had no immediate response when reached for comment by E! News.

Megan sported her signature flowing dark brown hair, which was cut below her shoulders. The actress, who occasionally switches up her hairstyles, had recently showcased a blond lob.