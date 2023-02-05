Megan Fox Glams Up for Pre-Grammys Party After Sustaining Broken Wrist and Concussion

Despite suffering two injuries, Megan Fox attended Clive Davis' pre-Grammys 2023 gala with Machine Gun Kelly. Get more details and see photos of the couple and other celebs at the event.

Despite suffering two injuries, Megan Fox showed up to a pre-Grammys 2023 party, radiating Hollywood glamour.

The Transformers actress accompanied fiancé Machine Gun Kelly to Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy gala, a Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman, in Los Angeles Feb. 4, a day before the award show, wearing a red satin strapless corset-style mermaid gown with a ruched drop waist, paired with an unexpected accessory—a hot pink arm brace.

"Off the plane with a broken wrist and a concussion straight to a Grammys party," Megan captioned an Instagram photo of herself with MGK, which shows her sans brace.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles actress did not elaborate on her injuries and her rep had no immediate response when reached for comment by E! News.

Megan sported her signature flowing dark brown hair, which was cut below her shoulders. The actress, who occasionally switches up her hairstyles, had recently showcased a blond lob.

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly: Romance Rewind

MGK wore a custom Swarovski and pearl embroidered turtleneck under a double-breasted black wool suit accented with satin shawl lapel to the pre-Grammys party. He is nominated for his first Grammy—for Best Rock Album for Mainstream Sellout.

"Going into tomorrow, I just wanna express gratitude," the rocker said on his Instagram story, "and no matter what the outcome is, whether we win the Grammy, I am so happy to have been on this journey exactly how it's turned out."

He also captioned his selfie video, "Just wanna say no matter what happens tomorrow, I am grateful to even have a tomorrow. See you at the Grammys.."

Other celebrity guests included Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson, Jennifer Hudson, Demi Lovato, Miranda Lambert, and more.

Greg Doherty/Getty Images for UnitedMasters
DJ Khaled

at UnitedMaster's Celebration of Independence

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Kilian Paris
Gavin Leatherwood

at Kilian Paris' 15th Anniversary Party 

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Kilian Paris
Cara Santana

at Kilian Paris' 15th Anniversary Party

Doug Krantz/BFA.com
YG

at the 4Hunnid x Fred Segal Collaboration Launch Event

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for JAJA Tequila
Shailene Woodley

at the JAJA Tequila 4th Annual Party for No Reason presented by Wynn Nightlife

