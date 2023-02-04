Cher and Boyfriend Alexander Edwards Have Date Night at Pre-Grammys Party

Watch : Shania Twain ADMIRES Fellow Female Artists: Cher, Madonna & More

Cher and Alexander "A.E." Edwards have got each other on date night, babe.

Cher, 76, and Alexander, 36, stepped out together for a party in Beverly Hills on Feb. 3 ahead of the 2023 Grammys. The pair were seen smiling while walking hand-in-hand outside Matsuhisa.

For the occasion, the "Believe" singer sported a white jacket paired with grey trousers and black boots. As for the music producer? He donned black pants paired with a brown and white jacket and a suede, button-up shirt.

The couple's outing comes after they sparked major engagement rumors on Christmas Day when Cher took to Twitter with a photo of a sparkling ring and the caption, "THERE R NO WORDS, ALEXANDER, A.E."

Despite what it looked like, a source set the record straight on Dec. 27, exclusively telling E! News "they are not engaged" and that the jewelry is "just a beautiful gift."