Cher and Boyfriend Alexander Edwards Have Date Night at Pre-Grammys Party

Cher and Alexander "A.E." Edwards have got each other on date night, babe.
Cher, 76, and Alexander, 36, stepped out together for a party in Beverly Hills on Feb. 3 ahead of the 2023 Grammys. The pair were seen smiling while walking hand-in-hand outside Matsuhisa.
For the occasion, the "Believe" singer sported a white jacket paired with grey trousers and black boots. As for the music producer? He donned black pants paired with a brown and white jacket and a suede, button-up shirt.
The couple's outing comes after they sparked major engagement rumors on Christmas Day when Cher took to Twitter with a photo of a sparkling ring and the caption, "THERE R NO WORDS, ALEXANDER, A.E."
Despite what it looked like, a source set the record straight on Dec. 27, exclusively telling E! News "they are not engaged" and that the jewelry is "just a beautiful gift."
Prior to sparking the rumors, Cher and Alexander—who shares son Slash, 3, with ex Amber Rose—were first spotted on a different date night in West Hollywood in November, per TMZ. At the time, Alexander was photographed kissing Cher's hand as they rode in the backseat of a car.
Just a few days later, Cher confirmed their romance by tweeting a photo of her boyfriend with a red heart emoji. When a Twitter user asked if Alexander is her "new man," Cher simply replied with a smiling face with hearts emoji.
That same day, Cher also posted a message for anyone who has something negative to say about their pairing. "I'm Not Defending us," she tweeted Nov. 6. "Haters are Gonna Hate…Doesn't Matter That We're Happy & Not Bothering Anyone."