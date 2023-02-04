Ashton Kutcher Reveals How Long He’d Like to See That ‘90s Show Run on Netflix

Ashton Kutcher hopes That '90s Show turns into That 2000s Show.
The That '70s Show sequel series, which premiered on Netflix Jan. 19, has already been renewed for a second season—and Ashton hopes that's just the beginning.
In an exclusive interview with E! News, Ashton said, "I hope those kids have 10 seasons of that show."
Though That '90s Show follows a whole new cast of main characters—spearheaded by Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna's (Laura Prepon) daughter Leia (Callie Haverda), who goes to spend the summer with her grandparents Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp)—Ashton did reprise his role as Kelso for a cameo appearance alongside his real life and screen wife Mila Kunis, who also reprised her role as Jackie.
"It was so cool," Ashton said of the experience. "Kurtwood and Debra Jo are so amazing. I was doing The Ranch on Netflix and both of them came and were on the show. I love them dearly. I love the whole cast of the show, everybody that we worked with. I grew up with that team. Being able to go back in there and re-experience it was super nostalgic and really fun."
Since it went so well the first time, might we anticipate another Kelso return in season two?
"I don't know. Nobody's even asked me," Ashton admitted. "I have no idea. I'm not in the weeds on that one."
There's still plenty of time!
"We here in Point Place realize you have many options for entertainment and we're thrilled you chose us," co-creators Bonnie and Terry Turner said after the season two renewal announcement. "We look forward to entertaining you for years to come. Buh-bye!"
That '90s Show is available to stream on Netflix and you can catch Ashton alongside Reese Witherspoon in Your Place or Mine, hitting the streamer Feb. 10.
