Ashton Kutcher Reveals How Long He’d Like to See That ‘90s Show Run on Netflix

Ashton Kutcher hopes That '90s Show turns into That 2000s Show.

The That '70s Show sequel series, which premiered on Netflix Jan. 19, has already been renewed for a second season—and Ashton hopes that's just the beginning.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Ashton said, "I hope those kids have 10 seasons of that show."

Though That '90s Show follows a whole new cast of main characters—spearheaded by Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna's (Laura Prepon) daughter Leia (Callie Haverda), who goes to spend the summer with her grandparents Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp)—Ashton did reprise his role as Kelso for a cameo appearance alongside his real life and screen wife Mila Kunis, who also reprised her role as Jackie.

"It was so cool," Ashton said of the experience. "Kurtwood and Debra Jo are so amazing. I was doing The Ranch on Netflix and both of them came and were on the show. I love them dearly. I love the whole cast of the show, everybody that we worked with. I grew up with that team. Being able to go back in there and re-experience it was super nostalgic and really fun."