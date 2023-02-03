We're All Alright: The Fate of That '90s Show Revealed

Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith reprised their roles from That '70s Show for the 10-episode first season of That '90s Show on Netflix. But will they be back for more?

Watch: That '90s Show Cast Reveals Throwback Easter Eggs

To 1990 and beyond!

Just two weeks after its debut, Netflix has officially renewed That '90s Show for a second season—and you can expect even more out of Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith this time around.

That's because season two of the That '70s Show reboot will consist of 16 episodes, as opposed to season one's 10-episode run.

"All of us at That '90s Show were beyond excited by the warm, enthusiastic response to our first season," co-creator and showrunner Gregg Mettler shared in a statement. "We can't wait to return to Point Place for another summer of laughs and surprises. Hello 1996!"

Fellow co-creator Lindsey Turner echoed his sentiments, adding, "We owe the fans, old and new, for taking the trip with us in the first season—and we can't wait to be there with them in the second season."

In addition to Rupp and Smith, That '90s Show also starred Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Reyn Doi, Sam Morelos and Maxwell Acee Donovan. Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Tommy Chong and Don Stark all reprised their That '70s Show characters as well.

That '90s Show: That '70s Show Easter Eggs

The original show's creators also celebrated the reboot's success. "We here in Point Place realize you have many options for entertainment and we're thrilled you chose us," Bonnie and Terry Turner shared. "We look forward to entertaining you for years to come. Buh-bye!"

Catch up on season one of That '90s Show on Netflix.

