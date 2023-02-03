LaNisha Cole Slams Speculation She's Pregnant Again 4 Months After Welcoming Baby With Nick Cannon

Watch : Nick Cannon Had HOW MANY Kids in 2022?!

LaNisha Cole is too blessed to be stressed by the haters.

The model, who welcomed her first child Onyx Ice Cole Cannon with Nick Cannon in September, is setting the record straight on speculation that she is pregnant again.

"No I am not pregnant again," LaNisha wrote on her Instagram Stories Feb. 3. "You guys are so used to snapback culture that you can't let a woman be at peace with not loosing her baby weight in a week."

The 40-year-old explained that "my body is bigger but I'm not in any rush to loose the weight."

"It'll come off in due time," she continued. "Until then there is just more of me to love. Lol."

In a follow up post, LaNisha shared that her focus is on her 4-month-old, not shedding her baby weight.

"I have so many other things that are more of a priority for me," she added. "Empress Onx has been ruling my life and I'm ok with it. She is the boss of me. I will work out again when she allows me to."