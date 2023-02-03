LaNisha Cole Slams Speculation She's Pregnant Again 4 Months After Welcoming Baby With Nick Cannon

LaNisha Cole is too blessed to be stressed by the haters.
The model, who welcomed her first child Onyx Ice Cole Cannon with Nick Cannon in September, is setting the record straight on speculation that she is pregnant again.
"No I am not pregnant again," LaNisha wrote on her Instagram Stories Feb. 3. "You guys are so used to snapback culture that you can't let a woman be at peace with not loosing her baby weight in a week."
The 40-year-old explained that "my body is bigger but I'm not in any rush to loose the weight."
"It'll come off in due time," she continued. "Until then there is just more of me to love. Lol."
In a follow up post, LaNisha shared that her focus is on her 4-month-old, not shedding her baby weight.
"I have so many other things that are more of a priority for me," she added. "Empress Onx has been ruling my life and I'm ok with it. She is the boss of me. I will work out again when she allows me to."
Back in September when announcing his ninth child's birth, Nick gushed about his daughter and her mom.
"Introducing ONYX ICE COLE CANNON," he captioned an Instagram picture of himself, LaNisha and Onyx. "Once again Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine! God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosting an Angel here on earth. I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities."
The Wild N' Out star went on to say that he promises "to love this little girl with all my heart."
The Masked Singer host is dad to 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex Mariah Carey, as well as 5-year-old son Golden "Sagon," 25-month-old daughter Powerful Queen and 4-month-old Rise Messiah with Brittany Bell.
In December, Nick welcome a baby girl named Halo Marie with Alyssa Scott. The pair's first child together, Zen, died from a brain tumor in December 2021 at age 5 months.
The 42-year-old also shares 20-month-old twin sons Zion and Zillion and 4-month-old daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa; and son Legendary Love, 8 months, with Bre Tiesi.