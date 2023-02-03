1000-Lb. Sisters: Tammy’s Home Stripped Bare by Intruder, Including Her Fridge and Kitchen Sink

Watch : 1000-Lb. Sisters EXCLUSIVE: Tammy's Apartment Robbed During Rehab

Tammy Slaton's entire world has been rocked.

In an exclusive sneak peek of the Feb. 7 episode of TLC's 1000-Lb. Sisters, Tammy's sisters Amanda Slaton and Misty Slaton discover that Tammy's home was nearly completely ransacked while Tammy spends time in rehab.

As Amanda and Misty arrive at Tammy's home "to pick up some things she wanted," it's immediately clear that something is terribly wrong.

"Girl, all of her stuff is gone!" Amanda exclaims. "Oh, this is some bulls--t. Hold on, I'm going to take a video of this s--t real quick."

While Amanda and Misty survey the damage, the extent of the theft becomes shocking.

"The fridge was over here," Amanda says, while taking video on her phone. "The table was here. The kitchen sink's gone. The bathroom sink. The water heater's missing. Her dresser that was in here was gone with the rest of the clothes and sh-t that was in it."

Amanda knows Tammy—who is checked into a local Ohio treatment center—as she deals with weight-related health issues, will be "devastated" by the loss of property and invasion of privacy.