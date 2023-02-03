1000-Lb. Sisters: Tammy’s Home Stripped Bare by Intruder, Including Her Fridge and Kitchen Sink

Tammy Slaton's entire world has been rocked.
In an exclusive sneak peek of the Feb. 7 episode of TLC's 1000-Lb. Sisters, Tammy's sisters Amanda Slaton and Misty Slaton discover that Tammy's home was nearly completely ransacked while Tammy spends time in rehab.
As Amanda and Misty arrive at Tammy's home "to pick up some things she wanted," it's immediately clear that something is terribly wrong.
"Girl, all of her stuff is gone!" Amanda exclaims. "Oh, this is some bulls--t. Hold on, I'm going to take a video of this s--t real quick."
While Amanda and Misty survey the damage, the extent of the theft becomes shocking.
"The fridge was over here," Amanda says, while taking video on her phone. "The table was here. The kitchen sink's gone. The bathroom sink. The water heater's missing. Her dresser that was in here was gone with the rest of the clothes and sh-t that was in it."
Amanda knows Tammy—who is checked into a local Ohio treatment center—as she deals with weight-related health issues, will be "devastated" by the loss of property and invasion of privacy.
"That was her whole house. Imagine somebody coming in and taking everything you had that meant anything to you," she noted. "What the hell is she coming home to? There's nothing there. I don't even know if I want her to go home there anymore."
Once in the car, Amanda and Misty call sister Amy Slaton to tell her about what happened, to which Amy responds, "What the f--k? So what do we do?"
Amanda and Misty tell Amy they will file a police report—while they figure out how they'll break the news to Tammy.
"I'm nervous about telling Tammy, ‘Girl, all your stuff's gone and your house has been robbed,'" Amanda says. "It's definitely devastating for Tammy because she loves her home. She loves having her own place to call her own. At this point, she doesn't have anything that's hers. Just the clothes that she took with her. She doesn't even have a place at this point and all she wants to do is come home."
Find out how Tammy reacts when 1000-Lb. Sisters airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on TLC.