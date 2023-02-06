Harry Styles and Lizzo's 2023 Grammys Reunion Is 100 Percent That Epic

It was about damn time Lizzo and Harry Styles met up for some late night talking.
The pals reunited at the 2023 Grammys in Los Angeles Feb. 5, less than a year after their iconic Coachella performance in 2022. Cameras spotted the duo sharing an embrace at the ceremony, which was hosted by Trevor Noah. In fact, Lizzo and Harry—who were seated near each other inside the ceremony—even snapped selfies together, proving their friendship will always be good as hell.
It was just another golden touch to music's biggest night, which included some friendly competition. After all, they were both nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Album of the Year. In addition to their well-earned nods, they both performed at Crypto.com arena.
During the ceremony, Lizzo won the award for Record of the Year for "About Damn Time," and Harry took home trophies for Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year for Harry's House.
Back in 2021, when Harry took home the Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance and Lizzo, like the rest of us, couldn't contain her excitement. As she captioned a backstage pic, "HARRY WON A GRAMMY !!!!"
A year later, they gifted fans one of the greatest gifts of all: A surprise performance. While headlining Coachella, the Harrys House superstar brought out Lizzo for an iconic performance of Gloria Gaynor's 1978 song "I Will Survive." They followed it up—dare we say, topped that—with One Direction's "What Makes You Beautiful."
"Last night was amazing," Lizzo later wrote on Instagram. "@harrystyles is a treasure, gods gift to rock n roll."
As if we couldn't love them more, in July, Lizzo shared on TikTok that Harry sent her a bouquet of orange, pink and yellow flowers and a note to congratulate her on her single "About Damn Time" unseating his track "As It Was" for the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
"Bffs that slay together," one fan wrote in the comments, "stay together." Indeed.
