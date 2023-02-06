2023 Grammys

The Complete List of Winners

Harry Styles and Lizzo's 2023 Grammys Reunion Is 100 Percent That Epic

At the 2023 Grammys on Feb. 5, performers Harry Styles and Lizzo gifted fans with an epic reunion. And yes, it was good as hell. Take a look below.

Watch: Lizzo - Grammys 2023 E! Glambot

It was about damn time Lizzo and Harry Styles met up for some late night talking.

The pals reunited at the 2023 Grammys in Los Angeles Feb. 5, less than a year after their iconic Coachella performance in 2022. Cameras spotted the duo sharing an embrace at the ceremony, which was hosted by Trevor Noah. In fact, Lizzo and Harry—who were seated near each other inside the ceremony—even snapped selfies together, proving their friendship will always be good as hell.

It was just another golden touch to music's biggest night, which included some friendly competition. After all, they were both nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Album of the Year. In addition to their well-earned nods, they both performed at Crypto.com arena.

During the ceremony, Lizzo won the award for Record of the Year for "About Damn Time," and Harry took home trophies for Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year for Harry's House.

Back in 2021, when Harry took home the Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance and Lizzo, like the rest of us, couldn't contain her excitement. As she captioned a backstage pic, "HARRY WON A GRAMMY !!!!"

A year later, they gifted fans one of the greatest gifts of all: A surprise performance. While headlining Coachella, the Harrys House superstar brought out Lizzo for an iconic performance of Gloria Gaynor's 1978 song "I Will Survive." They followed it up—dare we say, topped that—with One Direction's "What Makes You Beautiful."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

"Last night was amazing," Lizzo later wrote on Instagram. "@harrystyles is a treasure, gods gift to rock n roll."

As if we couldn't love them more, in July, Lizzo shared on TikTok that Harry sent her a bouquet of orange, pink and yellow flowers and a note to congratulate her on her single "About Damn Time" unseating his track "As It Was" for the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

"Bffs that slay together," one fan wrote in the comments, "stay together." Indeed.

Now, to see every star at the Grammys, keep scrolling...

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Adele

In Louis Vuitton 

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Camila Cabello

In PatBo

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

H.E.R.

In Bach Mai

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Jennifer Lopez

In Gucci 

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Future

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Machine Gun Kelly

In Dolce & Gabbana 

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Queen Latifah

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Ava Kolker

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Olivia Rodrigo

In Miu Miu 

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Yola

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Ella Mai

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Fran Drescher

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Nelly

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Omar Apollo

In Bottega Veneta

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Cardi B

In Gaurav Gupta

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Harry Styles

In Egonlab x Swarovski

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Megan Fox

In Zuhair Murad

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Quavo

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Mary J. Blige

In The Blonds

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Paris Hilton

In Celine

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Kim Petras & Sam Smith

Sam in Valentino
Kim in Victor Costa

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Kacey Musgraves

In Valentino 

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Jack Harlow

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Diplo

In Dolce & Gabbana

John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Anitta

In Atelier Versace

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Trevor Noah

In Gucci

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Foushee

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Lourdes Leon

In Area

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Fat Joe

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Steve Lacy

In Saint Laurent

