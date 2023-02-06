Harry Styles and Lizzo's 2023 Grammys Reunion Is 100 Percent That Epic

Watch : Lizzo - Grammys 2023 E! Glambot

It was about damn time Lizzo and Harry Styles met up for some late night talking.

The pals reunited at the 2023 Grammys in Los Angeles Feb. 5, less than a year after their iconic Coachella performance in 2022. Cameras spotted the duo sharing an embrace at the ceremony, which was hosted by Trevor Noah. In fact, Lizzo and Harry—who were seated near each other inside the ceremony—even snapped selfies together, proving their friendship will always be good as hell.

It was just another golden touch to music's biggest night, which included some friendly competition. After all, they were both nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Album of the Year. In addition to their well-earned nods, they both performed at Crypto.com arena.

During the ceremony, Lizzo won the award for Record of the Year for "About Damn Time," and Harry took home trophies for Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year for Harry's House.