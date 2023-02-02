James Cameron Settles Titanic Debate on Whether Jack Could Have Survived Once and For All

Watch : James Cameron Aims to End Titanic Door Debate for Good

When it comes to this debate, we'll never let go.

A quarter century after Titanic's release, the film's director James Cameron is taking a long (and scientific!) look back at whether Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) would have lived if he simply climbed aboard the door with Rose (Kate Winslet) as they were left stranded at sea after the titular ship sank into the ocean.

In his upcoming series, Titanic: 25 Years Later With James Cameron, the acclaimed director enlisted the help of two stunt people to reenact the exact scene in freezing temperatures—and the consensus?

"He just might've made it until the lifeboat got there," James said in a clip shared on Good Morning America Feb. 2. "Jack might've lived, but there's a lot of variables."

Among those variables are the temperature of the water and the couple's sheer exhaustion, as well as other conditions. But according to James, there's one factor that simply reigned above all in his character's mind that led him to an icy end.