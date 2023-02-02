Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi Celebrate Vow Renewal—With Kris Jenner as Officiant

Watch : Portia de Rossi Supports Wife Ellen DeGeneres Amid Talk Show Turmoil

Portia de Rossi's greatest present is the gift of love.

While celebrating her 50th birthday on Jan. 31, the actress surprised her wife Ellen DeGeneres with a very special vow renewal ceremony, which comes 14 years after they first said "I do."

"Thank you @KrisJenner for officiating and @BrandiCarlile for performing," Ellen wrote on Instagram Feb. 2, "and Portia for being the greatest gift to me, even on your birthday."

In footage shared on YouTube, Brandi Carlile sang a love song while Kris Jenner was quick to praise the pair as "couple goals who continue to amaze me with how cute they are together."

And as Portia grabbed the mic, she quickly thanked the Ellen DeGeneres Show host for all of her love and support.

"When I was thinking about what would make my birthday really special, apart from being with family and friends, it was reminding you that you're the most important thing in the world to me," Portia told Ellen. "What greater accomplishment could I ever, ever, ever have in my life than being loved by someone who is so magnificent?"