Outer Banks Season 3 Trailer Promises the Pogues' Most Dangerous Treasure Hunt Yet

What have the Pogues got to lose?
Well, judging by Outer Banks' season three trailer released Feb. 2, apparently everything. In the extended look at the Netflix hit series, John B. (Chase Stokes), Sarah (Madelyn Cline), Kie (Madison Bailey), Pope (Jonathan Daviss), JJ (Rudy Pankow) and Cleo (Carlacia Grant) can be seen momentarily enjoying life in the Caribbean after running away from their North Carolina roots at the end of season two.
"After losing the gold and fleeing the Outer Banks, season three finds the Pogues washed ashore on a desert island that, for a brief moment, seems like an idyllic home," according to the streamer. "Officially deemed 'Poguelandia,' the island's newest residents spend their days fishing, swimming and reveling in the carefree lifestyle of their temporary dwelling."
However, as is often the case, the tranquility doesn't last long. The Kooks' sworn enemies soon find themselves with new rivals and a new treasure. But the legendary search for El Dorado promises even more danger—only this time, in international waters.
"They find themselves once again caught up in a race for the treasure, quite literally running for their lives," Netflix continued. "They're broke and far from home, they can't trust anyone, Ward (Charles Esten) and Rafe (Drew Starkey) are hungry for revenge, and there's a ruthless Caribbean Don (Andy McQueen) who will stop at nothing to find the bounty."
Plus, the trailer showcases the moment John B. learns his presumed dead father, Big John (Charles Halford), has been alive all along.
Show creators Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shannon Burke previously teased the new season to TUDUM. "The stakes are ramping up," they explained in January. "The Pogues realize that their adventures in the first two seasons were merely the prelude to the granddaddy of all treasure hunts."
Austin North, Cullen Moss, Julia Antonelli, Caroline Arapoglou, E. Roger Mitchell, Charles Halford and Elizabeth Mitchell also star, with Fiona Palomo and Lou Ferrigno Jr. joining the cast as well.
See if the Pogues survive their hunt for the legendary lost city when Outer Banks returns for season three Feb. 23 on Netflix.