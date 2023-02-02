Outer Banks Season 3 Trailer Promises the Pogues' Most Dangerous Treasure Hunt Yet

Watch : Outer Banks Star Madelyn Cline Talks Character Sarah

What have the Pogues got to lose?

Well, judging by Outer Banks' season three trailer released Feb. 2, apparently everything. In the extended look at the Netflix hit series, John B. (Chase Stokes), Sarah (Madelyn Cline), Kie (Madison Bailey), Pope (Jonathan Daviss), JJ (Rudy Pankow) and Cleo (Carlacia Grant) can be seen momentarily enjoying life in the Caribbean after running away from their North Carolina roots at the end of season two.

"After losing the gold and fleeing the Outer Banks, season three finds the Pogues washed ashore on a desert island that, for a brief moment, seems like an idyllic home," according to the streamer. "Officially deemed 'Poguelandia,' the island's newest residents spend their days fishing, swimming and reveling in the carefree lifestyle of their temporary dwelling."

However, as is often the case, the tranquility doesn't last long. The Kooks' sworn enemies soon find themselves with new rivals and a new treasure. But the legendary search for El Dorado promises even more danger—only this time, in international waters.