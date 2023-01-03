Listen Up, Pogues: Outer Banks Season 3 Finally Has a Premiere Date

Watch : "Outer Banks" Cast Answers Season 2 Questions

Get ready for the treasure hunt of your lives.

Outer Banks season three will officially premiere on Netflix Feb. 23 and will feature the Pogues—played by Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow and Carlacia Grant—living a carefree existence on a deserted island. However, their paradise is soon thwarted by a new race for, you guessed it, gold—and the streamer teases that it'll have the friend group "quite literally running for their lives."

"They're broke and far from home, they can't trust anyone, Ward (Charles Esten) and Rafe (Drew Starkey) are hungry for revenge, and there's a ruthless Caribbean Don who will stop at nothing to find the bounty," Netflix's description reads. "Was the treasure ever within their reach? Or was it all a trap to stop them once and for all? Either way, it's the Pogues against the world—and the only way out is together."

And if that's not enough to get you excited for season three, creators Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shannon Burke told TUDUM, "The stakes are ramping up. The Pogues realize that their adventures in the first two seasons were merely the prelude to the granddaddy of all treasure hunts."