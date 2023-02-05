Viola Davis Is Officially an EGOT After 2023 Grammys Win

Watch : Viola Davis' Best Performances: Legacy Makers

And the EGOT goes to...

Viola Davis has officially become the 18th EGOT recipient following her 2023 Grammy Award win for Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording for her memoir, Finding Me.

The actress—who will also present at the Feb. 5 award show hosted by Trevor Noah—beat out Jamie Foxx, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Questlove and fellow EGOT winner Mel Brooks to obtain the highly coveted honor at the Premiere Ceremony, which was livestreamed on YouTube.

"Oh my God," she said while accepting her award. "I wrote this book to honor the 6-year-old Viola, to honor her, to honor her life, her joy, her trauma, her everything."

"It has just been such a journey," she said. "I just EGOT!"

The Grammy Award now completes Davis' quest for EGOT status, which already included her 2001 Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Play for King Hedley II, her 2015 Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for How to Get Away with Murder and her 2017 Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for Fences.