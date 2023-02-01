How Kylie Jenner Is Celebrating Daughter Stormi Webster's 5th Birthday

Watch : Kylie Jenner & Stormi Webster Support Travis Scott at London Concert

Stormi... it's your birthday baby!

Kylie Jenner marked her and Travis Scott's eldest child turning five with a heartfelt birthday tribute on social media.

"I gave you the gift of life and life gave me the gift of you," Kylie wrote on Instagram Feb. 1 alongside a slew of photos of Stormi throughout the years. "The most special girl. this little face. i will miss it as it keeps changing. 5 years of loving you and forever more to go. i will always be there for you storm girl."

The 25-year-old—who also shares son Aire, 12 months, with the rapper—further showed followers how the family was celebrating the occasion on her Instagram Stories, showing off Stormi's room which was decked out in colorful balloons, a birthday basket which appeared to be filled with candy and toys. Kylie also gave a glimpse at her daughter's beautiful gold cake, which was flowers and a giant purple heart that read, "Happy 5th Birthday Stormi."

And the Kylie Cosmetics founder also posted her and her mini-me in a side by side shot of them both as children.