Kris Jenner Responds to Question About the Kardashians Having Kids Outside of Marriage

Kris Jenner, who considers herself "old fashioned," gave her thoughts about her kids having children outside of marriage. Read her comments on why she would "never" judge the Kardashians.

By Lindsay Weinberg Jul 07, 2022 2:22 AMTags
Keeping Up With The KardashiansKris JennerKardashian NewsKardashiansCelebrities
Watch: Kourtney Kardashian Marries Travis Barker in LAVISH Italian Ceremony

Kris Jenner is not one to judge.

During a recent podcast interview, the Kardashians matriarch was asked how she feels about her daughters having children outside of marriage. And spoiler alert: She's "here for them" no matter what.

The topic came up when Kris discussed her 1978 marriage to Robert Kardashian and recalled that she got pregnant with daughter Kourtney Kardashian on their honeymoon.

"I had Kourtney nine months, two weeks and two days later," she said on iHeartRadio's Martha Stewart Podcast on July 6. "I know that because all the Armenian ladies were probably counting...I promise I got pregnant on my honeymoon. You know, those were the days where—I'm very old fashioned."

Host Martha Stewart then asked how it feels "when your girls are going out and getting pregnant with men who are not their husbands," saying, "You've evolved, haven't you?" 

"I guess so," Kris, 66, responded. "I get more and more understanding. I get what this generation—and I have so many generations now in my family—I guess there's such a big age difference." 

photos
Kardashian-Jenner Family's Childhood Photos

Kris went on to say that you have to embrace what's happening in the world. 

"I've been through so many things in my life that hindsight is very important," the momager shared. "Because I learned so much along the way that I knew nothing about before. I think that I do. I embrace what is in front of me. I think that I am easy once I understand it."

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Hayden Panettiere Shares Update on Relationship With Daughter Kaya

2

Chase Stokes Honors Outer Banks Stand-In Killed in Hit-and-Run

3

TikToker Ophelia Nichols Shares How Husband Said Goodbye to Late Son

Specifically, with her daughters, she added, "They could throw anything at me, and I'm here for them. They know that. There's nothing that I would judge. Not at all. I mean, I just never would." 

It seems that includes their relationships and growing families. All in all, Kris is grandma (or "Lovey") to 11 grandchildren.

kimkardashian / Instagram

Before her marriage to Travis Barker, Kourtney welcomed Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, with Scott Disick, though they never tied the knot. Meanwhile, Kris' son Rob Kardashian shares daughter Dream, 5, with his former girlfriend Blac Chyna; Khloe Kardashian shares daughter True, 4, with then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson; and Kylie Jenner welcomed daughter Stormi, 4, and her newborn son with boyfriend Travis Scott

As for Kim Kardashian, she gave birth to daughter North in 2013 before marrying Kanye West in 2014. The couple then had Saint, now 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, before splitting in 2021.

And over the years, the cousins have all shared some pretty adorable moments as one big family. To relive some of their most memorable highlights from the past year, keep scrolling.

Instagram
Like Father, Like Daughter

Rob Kardashian's five-year-old daughter Dream Kardashian rocked one of his own childhood shirts in Jan. 2021.

Instagram
Pool Day

Winter? Never heard of it. Khloe Kardashian took advantage of some warm February weather by taking a dip with her daughter True Thompson and nieces Chicago West and Dream.

Instagram
Kisses

Saint West showing his mom Kim Kardashian some love.

Instagram
Poo Party

North West celebrated her eighth birthday the best way possible: with a poop emoji-themed party. 

Instagram
Twinning

Stormi Webster, Chicago, Dream and True rocked matching bodysuits in a series of photos shared by Kim.

Instagram
Happy Birthday, Scott!

Scott Disick and his kids celebrated his 39th birthday by hanging out in their backyard! Here, Reign Disick and Penelope Disick can be seen getting some sun.

Instagram
Hitting the Road

Look out—Psalm West is on the move!

Instagram
Three Generations

Kris Jenner joined Khloe and daughter True for his sweet snap.

Instagram
Spring Break

Kim caught some rays with the help of her three kiddos, Chicago, Psalm and Saint. 

Instagram
A Party Built for a Princess

Saint and the rest of the Kar-Jenner cousins attended True's princess-themed birthday party in April.

Instagram
Sweet Treats

The party even included a cookie frosting station, which True and Stormi clearly loved. 

Instagram
Artist North

North and her painting that broke the internet. For the last time, yes, she really did paint this!

Instagram
Beach Fun

"I spy with my little eye..." mom Kylie Jenner captioned this sandy snapshot.

Instagram
Mini Photoshoot

"Are you ready for this cuteness??" Khloe captioned a series of photos featuring True, Dream and Chicago in May. "I'm not!!" 

Instagram
Take Two

We have to agree with Khloe—we were not ready for this cuteness!

Instagram
Cousin Love

Group hug!

Instagram
Spring Snapshot

Chi and Psalm posed with their cousin Dream for this too-cute-for-words pic in May 2021.

Instagram
Close-Up

Say "cheese!"

Instagram
Happy Birthday, Psalm!

Psalm celebrated his second birthday with a construction-themed party, complete with yellow hard hats for guests, orange cones spelling out his name, a giant sandbox and yes, a real excavator, as shown in this family pic.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Beach Bunnies

Nobody vacations quite like the Kardashians, but here, Kim's simply playing in the sand with her two daughters, North and Chicago.

Instagram
Bubble Bath

Kylie captured this too-cute snapshot in June 2021.

Instagram
Playtime With a View

Cousins really do make the best of friends!

Instagram
BFFs

Koko and P!

Instagram
You're It!

Aww! Scott captured this photo of his and Kourtney Kardashian's three kiddos playing tag on the beach in July.

Instagram
Young Entrepreneurs

Get your ice cold drinks here! Reign, Mason, Penelope and North set up their own lemonade stand over the summer.

Instagram
Color-Coordinating Cuties

Kim captured this sibling pic of Saint and Chicago as they both rocked red. 

Instagram
Summer Shopping

Dream, Stormi, Chicago and True did some window shopping at the Grove in August.

Instagram
Future Big Sister

It doesn't get cuter than Stormi hugging mom Kylie Jenner's pregnant belly.

Instagram
Girls Day Out

Khloe made sure to document the day, sharing adorable photos like this one of Chicago and True.

Instagram
Visiting Aunt Kylie

True stopped by the Kylie Cosmetics office in September.

photos
View More Photos From The Cutest Kardashian-Jenner Kids Pics From 2021
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Hayden Panettiere Shares Update on Relationship With Daughter Kaya

2

Chase Stokes Honors Outer Banks Stand-In Killed in Hit-and-Run

3

TikToker Ophelia Nichols Shares How Husband Said Goodbye to Late Son

4
Breaking

Cheer's Jerry Harris Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison

5

Kris Jenner Responds About Kardashians Having Kids Outside Marriage