RHONJ's Gia Giudice Lands Immigration Law Job 3 Years After Dad Joe's Deportation

Teresa Giudice's oldest daughter is ready to become Gia Giudice, Esq.
The 22-year-old Real Housewives of New Jersey star announced plans to start working for attorney Kathleen Martinez, an immigration lawyer offering services in all 50 states, after she graduates from Rutgers University this spring.
Referencing Elle Woods' famous quote from Legally Blonde, Gia and Kathleen shared in a joint Instagram post on Jan. 31, "What? Like it's hard? We are so excited to welcome @_giagiudice to the firm!! Welcome to @attorneymartinez / Martinez Immigration firm, Gia!"
Kathleen clarified in the comments that Gia "will be interning for us," adding, "She wants to help immigrants more than people realize. Her heart is so big for that."
Gia's stepfather Luis "Louie" Ruelas shared a supportive message in the comments, writing, "Congratulations!! You look amazing! Super proud of you!"
News of Gia's upcoming legal venture comes nearly three and a half years after her dad, Joe Giudice, was deported to Italy in October 2019 following his 41-month prison sentence for fraud.
Gia previously revealed an interest in a legal career during a 2021 appearance on Watch What Happens Live and credited her parents' prison sentences as a source of inspiration (Teresa also served nearly a year behind bars for fraud).
"Their whole experience influenced me, honestly, for the better," Gia shared. "I just want to help families and be able to be there for families and help children, honestly, especially."
Just last month, she shared an update on her career goals, telling BravoTV.com, "After I graduate, I am pursuing my dream of going to law school. My hope for the future is to become a very successful lawyer and have a lucrative clothing business on the side."
Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey premieres on Feb. 7 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
