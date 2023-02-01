RHONJ's Gia Giudice Lands Immigration Law Job 3 Years After Dad Joe's Deportation

Watch : Teresa Giudice on Bravo Wedding Special, Family Feuds & RHONJ Tease

Teresa Giudice's oldest daughter is ready to become Gia Giudice, Esq.

The 22-year-old Real Housewives of New Jersey star announced plans to start working for attorney Kathleen Martinez, an immigration lawyer offering services in all 50 states, after she graduates from Rutgers University this spring.

Referencing Elle Woods' famous quote from Legally Blonde, Gia and Kathleen shared in a joint Instagram post on Jan. 31, "What? Like it's hard? We are so excited to welcome @_giagiudice to the firm!! Welcome to @attorneymartinez / Martinez Immigration firm, Gia!"

Kathleen clarified in the comments that Gia "will be interning for us," adding, "She wants to help immigrants more than people realize. Her heart is so big for that."

Gia's stepfather Luis "Louie" Ruelas shared a supportive message in the comments, writing, "Congratulations!! You look amazing! Super proud of you!"

News of Gia's upcoming legal venture comes nearly three and a half years after her dad, Joe Giudice, was deported to Italy in October 2019 following his 41-month prison sentence for fraud.