What Vanessa Lachey's Love Is Blind Hosting Gig Has Taught Her About Her Own Marriage

Vanessa Lachey Shares Best Relationship Advice

Love may be blind, but we're all ears to this marriage message.

Vanessa Lachey and husband Nick Lachey may have become the go-to hosts for all of Netflix's reality dating series—Love Is Blind, The Ultimatum, and Perfect Match, which will see Nick flying solo—but she wants to make one thing clear: They expertise does extend to relationship advice.

"I don't want to say we don't know what we're doing, but we don't know what we're doing!" Vanessa told E! News' Francesca Amiker while promoting her new partnership with Kinder Joy. "Like most people, we're figuring it out as we go along."

Still, Vanessa said that the couple, who celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary last July, have learned a lot about relationships while watching the show's contestants attempt to build a life together amid the strangest of environments.

"What we constantly talk about learning is how important communication is," the 42-year-old shared. "Yes, it is so cliche. Yes, it is so like, 'Oh, we've heard it before.' Well, then use it."