Vanessa Lachey Reveals the Surprising Yet Special Way She and Nick Celebrated Their Anniversary

Mixing business with pleasure has never sounded more romantic.
While Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey's three kids may be enjoying summer vacation, mom and dad are just a tad busy. For starters, Nick is busy performing with 98 Degrees while Vanessa is filming NCIS Hawaii.
But as the family enjoys more time in the Aloha State, both Nick and Vanessa were able to briefly escape to Los Angeles this week to belatedly celebrate their 11-year wedding anniversary away from the kids.
"We're gonna have dinner when I'm home from the set and then during the day, he's going to go hang with his buddies and just have some time," Vanessa exclusively shared with E! News. "Just as important as it is for us to celebrate together, it's also important to fill your own cup and take time for yourself."
"Whether he goes to watch a game with the guys or goes to golf, I want him to do that during the day," she added. "And then I get to see him all happy and filled and satisfied at night."
Although the Love Is Blind stars love their children (Camden, 9, Brooklyn, 7, and Phoenix, 5), Vanessa also believes it's important to have time away from them.
"Our relationship always should come first," she said. "We started as mommy and daddy and then we made you guys, but for our marriage, to not have a kid interrupting or needing something, it's just important to reconnect. We really try to do it."
Instead of big lavish gifts, both Nick and Vanessa opt for little getaways and vacations. And while this year's celebration took place in Los Angeles, the actual milestone on July 15 proved to be a special occasion.
"V, I love you more now than the day we said ‘I Do,'" Nick wrote on Instagram. "The life we've built together is more than I could've ever dreamed of. Thank you for your unconditional love and thank you for being YOU! I love you."
Vanessa added, "For the last 16 years @nicklachey has made me feel like WE can do IMPOSSIBLE THINGS! Guys, don't settle! Find your Love & work hard to keep them!"
For the entire Lachey family, there's another major event worth celebrating later this month. On July 28, Dairy Queen will host Miracle Treat Day where fans can purchase their favorite DQ Blizzard Treat at participating locations and $1 or more will be donated to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals to benefit local children's hospitals.
"You are buying a blizzard and giving hope and health to your local children and their families," Vanessa shared. "To me, it's one of the most amazing things we can do right now and come together as a community."
And if you're curious to find out what this couple will be ordering next week, Vanessa has no doubts she'll be savoring the Reese's Peanut Butter Cup while Nick will choose the Oreo flavor. Who's hungry now?