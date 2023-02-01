Dr. Phil Coming to an End After More Than 20 Years on the Air

Watch : Daytime TV's Biggest Hosts Transform for Halloween 2022

It's the end of an era in daytime TV.

Dr. Phil will say goodbye when its current season comes to a close later this year, E! News confirms.

Hosted by Dr. Phil McGraw, the daytime talk show premiered in September 2002 and has run in syndication for 21 seasons.

"I have been blessed with over 25 wonderful years in daytime television," McGraw said in a statement on Jan. 31. "With this show, we have helped thousands of guests and millions of viewers through everything from addiction and marriage to mental wellness and raising children. This has been an incredible chapter of my life and career, but while I'm moving on from daytime, there is so much more I wish to do."

In recent years, the 72-year-old has diversified his resume within the entertainment industry. He is currently an executive producer on CBS' So Help Me Todd, starring Skylar Astin and Marcia Gay Harden. McGraw also hosts two podcasts, Phil in the Blanks and Mystery & Murder: Analysis by Dr. Phil.