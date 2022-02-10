Dr. Phil Denies Allegations of "Toxic" Work Environment on Set of Show

Watch : Michael's Space Plans, Dr. Phil's Jonas Advice & Adele's Email

Dr. Phil is speaking out against allegations of a toxic work environment on the set of his eponymous daytime talk show.

On Thursday, Feb. 10, BuzzFeed News published a lengthy report that included claims from current and former Dr. Phil staffers over experiences of verbal abuse, fear and intimidation while on the job. Past and present employees interviewed by the outlet, almost all of whom chose to remain anonymous, said that none of them had ever witnessed Dr. Phil personally engaging in abusive behavior, though they claimed it was common for senior staffers to yell and berate others for small mistakes.

Other allegations published in the article included experiences of racism behind-the-scenes and claims that employees were instructed to manipulate guests.

In separate statements to E! News, representatives for both Dr. Phil and his show denied the allegations and accused BuzzFeed of publishing a "clickbait story."

H. Patrick Morris, an attorney for the 71-year-old talk show host, said in a statement to E! News, "BuzzFeed was offered dozens of current and former staff to talk to but when the reporter started hearing the truth which ruined their salacious narrative they declined. Dr. Phil takes every guest and their circumstances very seriously and spends enormous amounts of time preparing for his time with them, including consulting with world class experts."