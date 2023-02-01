What Is Facial Feminization Surgery? TikTok Star Dylan Mulvaney Breaks Down Her Procedure

Watch : Dylan Mulvaney's Facial Feminization Surgery: Everything She Did

Dylan Mulvaney has shared the 411 on FFS.

The TikTok star and transgender activist, who underwent facial feminization surgery in December and unveiled her "face reveal" last week, shared details of what happened during her operation and the subsequent healing process.

"The surgery itself took multiple hours," Dylan shared in a Jan. 30 TikTok. "It was the first time I was ever under anesthesia and I don't remember a thing. I had a hairline advancement, a brow bone shave, a rhinoplasty, minor cheek enhancement, a little lip lift, a jaw shave, a chin reduction and a tracheal shave."

The 26-year-old explained that while her surgical plan included those steps, not every facial feminization surgery is the same, as patients are able to pick and choose the areas they would like to have worked on.

"FFS is sort of like a choose your own adventure," Dylan noted. "You can get one of those things. You can get all of them. You can get none of them. It's really whatever you have dysphoria over."