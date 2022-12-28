TikToker Dylan Mulvaney Shares Update After Facial Feminization Surgery

Watch : TikToker Dylan Mulvaney Responds to Caitlyn Jenner's "Ridicule"

Dylan Mulvaney is keeping fans in the loop on her post-surgery recovery.

The TikTok star and trans activist provided an update on how she is doing post going under the knife for facial feminization surgery.

"I'm really, I'm doing well," Dylan said in a TikTok shared to her profile Dec. 22. "Thank you for supporting me and I love you so much. Thank you."

As seen in the video, Dylan sported a hospital gown with bandages applied to her head and chin. She captioned the update, "trigger warning: a bloody hot mess !"



The 25-year-old also took to Instagram that same day to provide insight on how she was doing during the process. At the time, Dylan posted selfies of herself in a hospital bed both before and after going under. She paired these very photos with a letter dedicated to each selfie.

Dylan wrote of the snap prior to her surgery, "Dear sweet face, You did me good!"