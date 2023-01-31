Pregnant Rumer Willis Twins With Sister Scout in Sweet Selfie

Watch : Demi Moore REACTS to Daughter Rumer Willis' Pregnancy News

Rumer Willis is keeping her sister close as she embarks on her new journey.

The 34-year-old daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore took to her Instagram stories to share a snap of herself with sister Scout Willis wearing matching Bleusalt sweatsuits in a mirror selfie.

Alongside the Jan. 30 pic, Rumer wrote, "Truly the only thing I've been wearing my whole pregnancy."

The sweet glimpse into her pregnancy journey comes a month after she and boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas announced they were expecting their first child together.

In a joint Dec. 20 Instagram post, Derek and Rumer shared the news with a photo of him kissing her growing belly, with captioning the photo with a seedling emoji. The exciting news came just one month after the former Dancing with the Stars champ and the musician made their relationship Instagram official.