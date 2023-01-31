Pregnant Rumer Willis Twins With Sister Scout in Sweet Selfie

Rumer Willis is keeping her sister close as she embarks on her new journey.
The 34-year-old daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore took to her Instagram stories to share a snap of herself with sister Scout Willis wearing matching Bleusalt sweatsuits in a mirror selfie.
Alongside the Jan. 30 pic, Rumer wrote, "Truly the only thing I've been wearing my whole pregnancy."
The sweet glimpse into her pregnancy journey comes a month after she and boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas announced they were expecting their first child together.
In a joint Dec. 20 Instagram post, Derek and Rumer shared the news with a photo of him kissing her growing belly, with captioning the photo with a seedling emoji. The exciting news came just one month after the former Dancing with the Stars champ and the musician made their relationship Instagram official.
Prior to the announcement, Rumer previously shared discussed the encouragement she had received from dad Bruce on starting a family.
"My dad puts pressure on me," she joked during a November 2020 appearance on The Talk. "Over the quarantine, he was like, 'So I'd like for you to have a son because I need some male energy in this group.' It's a lot of women obviously."
Still, Rumer recognized the importance of taking her time to welcome a little one at a time that felt right to her.
"It's important to wait," she explained. "I think it's so important not to rush in and have it be about the lust or about, you know, that immediate connection, and building a real foundation."
While the couple has yet to publicly disclose the sex of their baby just yet, it's clear the little one is already so loved.