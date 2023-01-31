Bella Hadid Showcases Simple Hair Hack for Messy Buns in Viral TikTok

Bella Hadid's beauty trick is going viral since she didn't use any hair ties, clips or pins to achieve her effortlessly chic updo. See her mind-blowing hair hack below.

By Alyssa Morin Jan 31, 2023 8:55 PMTags
BeautyHairViralBella HadidTikTokE! Style Collective TikTokE! Insider
Watch: See Bella Hadid's BOLD New Platinum Blonde Look

Get ready to (hair) flip over Bella Hadid's latest TikTok tutorial.

There's no denying the social media platform has become the go-to destination for discovering the best tips and tricks in the makeup, skin and hair departments. So, it's no surprise that Bella's simple hack for achieving an effortlessly messy updo has since gone viral.

In the 15-second video from Jan. 29—which has amassed more than six million views—Bella gathered her chest-length, honey-blonde hair and twisted it into a high bun. She wrapped the ponytail part of her look and secured it into a bun by tucking the ends of her hair inside. 

That's right, she didn't use any hair ties, clips or pins to keep the 'do intact. Instead, she relied on her strands to get the job done.

Her followers were mind-blown by this detail, as one TikTok user commented, "Did she just tie her hair with her hair."

Another wrote, "only miss bella hadid can tie her hair with her OWN hair," while someone else added, "Tying my hair with my hair is my dream tbh."

photos
Stars' Epic Hair Transformations

And if you're curious about the model's finished look, it was the definition of casual chic. Her hair had a textured, bouncy effect and coordinated perfectly with her wispy curtain bangs.

Bella's hairstyle hack comes nearly two weeks after she unveiled a dramatic platinum-blonde transformation with chin-length tresses and tight curls that framed her face. If anything, the 26-year-old served Marilyn Monroe vibes.

But between Bella's jaw-dropping makeovers and revealing her glam secrets, it's clear she's a trendsetter. Keep scrolling to see all of the other major beauty crazes to take TikTok by storm.

Trending Stories

1

All the Bombshells From Jinger Duggar's Becoming Free Indeed

2

Ashton Kutcher Addresses Danny Masterson Rape Allegations

3
Exclusive

1000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy Gives Rare Look Into Her New Marriage

TikTok
Dotted Makeup Hack

The dotted hack was one of TikTok's most useful techniques, as it not only saves time and feels weightless on the skin but doesn't waste your makeup. Instead of layering foundation, concealer, blush, etc. on top of each other, you simply dot the products in the areas you want them and blend them out from lightest to darkest.

tiktok.com/@sagszn
"I'm Cold"

Partly inspired by Kylie Jenner's snowy getaway in 2019 as well as the winter season, beauty devotees created the illusion of having flushed cheeks, a Rudolph-red nose and bright under-eyes. The look mimicked the natural flush your skin gets when you're outside in the wintertime.

Instagram
Glazed Donut Nails

Thanks to Hailey Bieber, having a glossy manicure was the epitome of chic. The model's affinity for dewy skin and high-shine makeup eventually trickled down to her nails, sparking a glazed donut nail mania. She debuted the shiny claws at the 2022 Met Gala in May, which were painted in a pearlescent white. But throughout the year, Hailey refreshed her glazed donut manicure with a chocolate and holiday version.

TikTok
DIY Period Face Masks

TikTok users quickly rode the (red) wave of period face masks, with the hashtag amassing more than six billion views. As the name suggests, people took their period blood, generally collecting it from a menstruation cup, and smeared it over their faces in the hopes of waking up with clear skin. But dermatologists weighed in on the trend, with Dr. Geeta Yadav putting it simply, "Aside from the fact that it is free, there is zero advantage to using menstrual blood on your skin."

TikTok
Vampire Skin

If you're still fantasizing about Robert Pattinson's glistening skin as Edward Cullen in TwilightAugust Sombatkamrai, a.k.a. @imonaugust, created the dazzling vampire skin effect. By mixing foundation with silver liquid glitter, your dream of sparkly skin can become a reality.

TikTok
Foundation Frothing

After Glamzilla frothed her beauty products in what she described as "weird makeup science," she inspired people to froth their foundation a latte. By adding a few drops of foundation into a cup or bowl of water, users blended the two ingredients together, which resulted in a mousse-like foundation. However, chemist Ginger King warned against the technique.

"When you introduce water to products," she told Allure, "you increase the [chance of] bacteria contamination."

Addison Rae/TikTok
"W" Blush Technique

The "W" blush makeup hack was summer's hottest trend, allowing people to get a sun-kissed glow without ever having to step foot outside. To partake in the fad, all you had to do was draw a "W" on your cheeks and across the bridge of your nose, either with a liquid or cream blush (which made gliding the product and blending it out a lot more seamless).

Instagram
Manga Lashes

Inspired by a style of Japanese comic books and graphic novels, the Manga Lashes trend played up the anime characters' eyes. To achieve the look, TikTokers either cut lash strips into small chunks or used individual lashes and separated the hairs into clumps with glue. The spikey, doll-like finish added extra drama to their makeup.

www.tiktok.com/@vanillamace
DIY Bleached Eyebrows

TikTok's very own bleached eyebrow filter influenced people to rock the bold look IRL, with many of them creating at-home dyes. But it's important to note that bleaching your brows, especially without the proper tools or training, can cause side effects.

"Ingredients used to bleach the hair [that include] high concentrations of hydrogen peroxide can cause serious burns," Michelle Henry, a New York City-based dermatologist, told Allure. "If the solution is too strong, brows and hair can be damaged. Significant burns can also cause permanent hair loss."

TikTok
Skin Cycling

Unlike some of the potentially risky beauty trends to emerge from TikTok, skin cycling is actually worth implementing into your routine. New York-based dermatologist Dr. Whitney Bowe, who is credited with coining the term, recommends creating a four-night skincare schedule. 

Night one is for exfoliation, night two is for retinoids and nights three and four are your recovery nights, where hydration and barrier repair are key. Then you repeat the process.

And while the idea of skin cycling isn't necessarily a new concept (it's just been given a buzzy name), there's no denying its benefits. As Dr. Bowe told E! News in July, "You can get more out of your skincare products and see real changes in your skin."

Sign up for E! Insider! Unlock exclusive content, custom alerts & more!

Trending Stories

1

All the Bombshells From Jinger Duggar's Becoming Free Indeed

2

Ashton Kutcher Addresses Danny Masterson Rape Allegations

3
Exclusive

1000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy Gives Rare Look Into Her New Marriage

4

Cry a River Over Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel's Sweet Family Album

5
Exclusive

Watch Love is Blind’s SK Propose to Raven All Over Again