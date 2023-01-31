Bella Hadid Showcases Simple Hair Hack for Messy Buns in Viral TikTok

Watch : See Bella Hadid's BOLD New Platinum Blonde Look

Get ready to (hair) flip over Bella Hadid's latest TikTok tutorial.

There's no denying the social media platform has become the go-to destination for discovering the best tips and tricks in the makeup, skin and hair departments. So, it's no surprise that Bella's simple hack for achieving an effortlessly messy updo has since gone viral.

In the 15-second video from Jan. 29—which has amassed more than six million views—Bella gathered her chest-length, honey-blonde hair and twisted it into a high bun. She wrapped the ponytail part of her look and secured it into a bun by tucking the ends of her hair inside.

That's right, she didn't use any hair ties, clips or pins to keep the 'do intact. Instead, she relied on her strands to get the job done.

Her followers were mind-blown by this detail, as one TikTok user commented, "Did she just tie her hair with her hair."

Another wrote, "only miss bella hadid can tie her hair with her OWN hair," while someone else added, "Tying my hair with my hair is my dream tbh."