Survivor Season 44: Meet the 18 Contestants Competing to Be Sole Survivor

Believe it or not, Survivor is just about ready to air its 44th season—and CBS officially revealed its latest cast of 18 castaways on Jan. 31.

Ahead of the two-hour season premiere on March 1, host Jeff Probst and his crew will be returning to the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji for the 12th consecutive season to see who has what it takes to outwit, outplay and outlast their competition in order to win the $1 million prize.

The new cast of hopefuls will be split across three tribes of six for 26 days' worth of gameplay, with contestants ranging in age from 20 to 46. Most notably, former Seattle Seahawks fullback Brandon Cottom will be amongst the players.

Probst previously detailed his future on the show following the most recent season finale, which saw Mike Gabler beat out Cassidy Clark and Owen Knight for the title of Sole Survivor and the cash prize, which he donated to military veterans.