Pamela Anderson Channels Baywatch With Fiery Red Look at Documentary Premiere

Pamela Anderson's latest red carpet look just made a major splash.
While attending the Los Angeles premiere of her new documentary, Pamela, a love story, the actress took inspiration from herself by channeling one of her most iconic fashion moments of the '90s. For the Jan. 30 event at Netflix's Tudum Theater, she dressed in a sizzling red slip dress that resembled her famous Baywatch swimsuit.
Pamela's Naeem Khan design, which perfectly clung to her body in the same way a one-piece does, featured a scoop neckline, dainty spaghetti straps and ornate beading that shined as bright as the flashing cameras. She kept her accessories to a minimum, pairing the ensemble with matching red sandal heels and statement earrings.
As for her glam? The 55-year-old's beauty was just as nostalgic-inducing, as she wore her hair in a '90s-inspired updo—messy, textured curls effortlessly pinned up, scattered tumbling tendrils and piece-y bangs. Heavily-rimmed black eyeliner, a coordinating smoky eye and glossy nude lipstick were Pamela's finishing touches.
This isn't the first time the Barb Wire star has referenced her past style in recent months.
For the Jacquemus spring 2023 runway show Dec. 12 in France, she dropped jaws in a larger-than-life feathered hat and equally stunning white halter-neck dress with a feather-trimmed waistline and thigh-high slit.
Pam's headpiece was a total call-back to her legendary pink feathered hat from the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards.
But it's no coincidence the blonde bombshell continues to light up the red carpet in memorable outfits. Last April, she revealed that the best place to find fashion inspiration is in her closet.
"I shop in my archives," she exclusively told E! News. "I have no reason to buy any more clothes—all the clothes I've worn in New York are from my own closet, a lot from the '90s."
And while her attire always makes a statement, she reminded her fans that it's important to find your own voice.
"Don't give up on your dreams," she shared. "Don't let others define you. Take control of the narrative. Stay true to yourself and give it all you got. I dare you."
She summed it up best, adding, "Being brave is sexy; feeling the fear and doing it anyway...Life is a privilege not to be taken lightly."
Pamela, a love story is available to stream on Netflix Jan. 31.