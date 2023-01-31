Pamela Anderson Channels Baywatch With Fiery Red Look at Documentary Premiere

Watch : Pamela Anderson Hits Red Carpet With Sons at Documentary Premiere

Pamela Anderson's latest red carpet look just made a major splash.

While attending the Los Angeles premiere of her new documentary, Pamela, a love story, the actress took inspiration from herself by channeling one of her most iconic fashion moments of the '90s. For the Jan. 30 event at Netflix's Tudum Theater, she dressed in a sizzling red slip dress that resembled her famous Baywatch swimsuit.

Pamela's Naeem Khan design, which perfectly clung to her body in the same way a one-piece does, featured a scoop neckline, dainty spaghetti straps and ornate beading that shined as bright as the flashing cameras. She kept her accessories to a minimum, pairing the ensemble with matching red sandal heels and statement earrings.

As for her glam? The 55-year-old's beauty was just as nostalgic-inducing, as she wore her hair in a '90s-inspired updo—messy, textured curls effortlessly pinned up, scattered tumbling tendrils and piece-y bangs. Heavily-rimmed black eyeliner, a coordinating smoky eye and glossy nude lipstick were Pamela's finishing touches.