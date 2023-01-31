Fall in Love With These 30 Top-Selling Lululemon Valentine’s Day Gifts

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Whether you're into working out or hanging out, lululemon is the best place to shop, especially for Valentine's Day. And I'm all about a Valentine's Day shopping spree, especially if you're not in a romantic relationship. You deserve the comfort and support that lululemon delivers.
There's just something so relaxing about a lululemon sweatshirt, right? Why not gift yourself? There's a big difference between leggings and lululemon leggings. And, of course, we can't forget about the accessories. The lululemon belt bags are back in stock (but not for long). There are weekend bags, sling bags, tote bags, and slides, which are all useful gift ideas.
There's a lululemon Valentine's Day landing page to explore and here are some top suggestions to make your gift shopping a little bit easier.
Lululemon Valentine's Day Picks
lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L
This is the ultimate It Girl gift. Wear it as a waist bag, a crossbody, or a shoulder bag. This bag is always sold out, so you better shop while you can.
lululemon Restfeel Women's Slide
Slide into comfort with these shoes. Slip into these for a post-workout recovery or just when you're lounging around. These come in a handful of colors.
lululemon Sling Crossbody Bag 2L
This sling bag is designed for the person on the move. It has the perfect amount of space for your essentials and you can go hands-free when you're busy. It also comes in black.
lululemon Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant
These yoga pants are a coveted classic for many reasons. They're soft, weightless, and supremely flattering. These come in many colors.
A shopper said, "Best pants ever!!! These pants are so versatile and attractive on, I refuse to wear my leggings now and starting to only buy these! I feel like a child in a their favorite costume not wanting to take it off. These pants are extremely comfortable and I refuseeeee to wear any other pants now."
lululemon Go Getter Bag 2.0 25L
This water-repellant bag is sleek, modern, and versatile with enough room to carry anything you need for a long day. It also comes in black.
lululemon Always Effortless Jacket
Nothing will rain on your parade when you wear this water-repellent jacket.
lululemon UnderEase Mid-Rise Thong Underwear 3 Pack
These thongs are soft and comfortable, enever digging in or moving around while you workout. These come in sets of three and there are six colors to choose from.
lululemon Strongfeel Women's Training Shoe
These shoes give power, stability, and style. These come in many colors and they have a devoted following, with one shopper writing, "Perfect show for training. Super comfortable from day 1 with a really cool look. I paid these with some crew socks and every outfit looks more out together."
lululemon Back to Life Sport Bottle 24oz
This insulated water bottle is leakproof and it keeps your drinks ice cold for hours. It comes in many colors.
A shopper reviewed, "It's an amazing water bottle. It's big enough to fit places comfy but not monstrous. The love the color and the style of it. It's so cheap considering the amazing quality of the water bottle itself."
lululemon lululemon Align Reversible Bra Light Support, A/B Cup
This is basically two sports bras in one since it's reversible. It's buttery soft, supportive, and incredibly lightweight.
lululemon Back to Life Tumbler 24oz
Here's another option if you prefer a tumbler over a water bottle. It has a built-in straw and it comes in many colors.
A shopper reviewed, "I love this cup! It's a great size/shape fits in cup holders and can easily throw it in my bag. Leak proof and insulated so it keeps my water cold and contained! I also like that it has a more sturdy and fixed straw so if it does drop I don't have to worry about it breaking or getting lost."
lululemon Side-Cinch Shopper Bag 18L
This zip-up bag can be cinched tightly for extra security and to customize your look. It also comes in black.
lululemon Women's Ombre Knit Textured Ear Warmer
Stay warm and cozy with one of these earwarmers. There are three colors to choose from.
lululemon Ribbed Nulu Cropped Define Jacket
This zip-up has that feel-good fit that can do it all. You'll be looking for excuses to wear this one, whether you are working out or hanging out.
lululemon Scuba Oversized Fleece Funnel Neck
You will never want to take off this fleece. It's oversized, cozy, and incredibly soft. You need one in every color.
lululemon Ribbed Merino Wool-Blend Knit Beanie
Warm up with one of these lightweight beanies.
lululemon Align High-Neck Tank Top
This is one of those tops you will live in. It's great for fitness or you can layer it as a fashionable layer outside of the gym. It comes in many colors and prints.
lululemon Back in Action Long Sleeve Shirt Spark
This is one of those classic tops you'll reach for again and again. It's soft, comfy, and it comes in many colors.
lululemon In Alignment Bra Light Support, D–G Cups Online Only
This sports bra is specially designed to support D-G cups. It comes in seven colors and it has a devoted following, with one shopper raving, "This is the best bra for larger chests. I wear it as an everyday bra and it is so comfortable and soft! I just purchased another and will be looking to buy more in other colors, if they ever restock them. I am very happy with the style and fit! I usually wear a 36DDD and purchased a 36G and it fits perfectly!"
lululemon Align T-Shirt
This top is weightless and next-level soft, designed with yoga in mind. It's available in 23 colors.
lululemon Ebb to Street Bra Light Support, C/D Cup Online Only
Skip the chafe when you wear this bra with seamless construction. Reach every yoga pose in this bra with convertible straps and soft fabric. A shopper said, "LOVE this bra! I wear it normally in addition to when I do yoga and low impact movements. Highly recommend. I wear a 36D normally and wear this in a 12."
lululemon Invigorate High-Rise Tight 25 Inches
Focus on your workout, not your leggings. These are made from lululemon's fastest drying fabric, called Everlux. It's super breathable and just what you need for a high intensity workout. There are 16 colors and prints to choose from.
lululemon AirSupport Bra High Support, C–DDD Cups
The last thing you need to worry about while you're running is your chest. This lightweight, flexible sports bra is designed for running and high-impact activity for cup sizes ranging from C to DDD.
A shopper reviewed, "Best sports bra ever, I got my usual size 36DD and it fits great- kinda hard to put on- the support is 10/10."
lululemon Align Long Sleeve Shirt
This top is so incredibly soft and weightless. It was designed for yoga, but you can wear this outside of the studio as well. This top comes in 15 colors.
A fan of this style reviewed,"I own three of these now, I have pretty broad shoulders and I am more flat chested but the neckline on this just makes me feel so pretty and feminine even in workout wear. I wear them to the gym or as regular shirts and I always get a ton of compliments."
lululemon InStill Tank Top
This tank is a true wardrobe essential. It's supportive, without being constrictive. It's super soft and you're going to want to live in this super stretchy, breathable tank top. Plus, it has a built-in bra for some additional support. There are 10 colors to choose from.
A shopper shared, "This tank fits great and I love the cut in the front. Can exercise in it and put it under jeans to dress it up."
lululemon Court Crush Dress
Whether you play tennis or not, you'll serve up style in this fashionably functional dress, which comes in 11 colors. Some shoppers recommended sizing up.
A lululemon customer said, "I absolutely love this dress.. This is such a great piece. I can literally wear this dress for anything from working out in the yard to running errands around town. It is so adorable and flattering. The shorts underneath stay in place which is a huge deal for me since I have larger thighs. I did size up but kind of wished I wouldn't have. I don't play tennis but have been wanting a multi-purpose dress."
lululemon Hotty Hot High-Rise Skirt Long
This skirt has a built-in liner and strategic ventilation so you can move freely. There's even a discreet zippered pocket at the seam for your small essentials. Black is a classic choice, but there are 13 great hues to choose from ranging from bright to neutral.
lululemon All Powered Up Bra Medium Support, A-G Cups
This is an amazing sports bra, designed to fit cups A-G. It provides support for medium-impact workouts including cycling, cardio, and HIIT and it's made from a comfortable, sweat-wicking fabric.
lululemon Swiftly Tech Racerback Tank Top 2.0 Race Length
Bring a bright pop of color to your gym with this tank top. It's great for running, training, and just hanging out, of course. The minimal seams reduce the possibility of chafing and the fabric has Silverescent technology, powered by X-STATIC, which "inhibits the growth of odour-causing bacteria on the fabric."
There are 13 colors to choose from. One shopper said, "I love the race length. These tanks keep you cool as a cucumber in the summer."
Power Pivot Ribbed Tank Top
This is a two-in-one top. Wear it as a v-neck style or flip it around to get more coverage at the front. It comes in four colors.
