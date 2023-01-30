Stephanie Seymour Shares What's Bringing Her Comfort After Son Harry Brant's Death

Watch : Stephanie Seymour's Son Harry Brant Dies at Age 24

Stephanie Seymour is turning to family to help her heal.

More than two years after the death of her son Harry Brant, the supermodel reflected on her grief and explained how her and husband Peter Brant's grandchildren have helped her cope amid the devastating loss.

"I try to just be present. For me with holidays, and I'm sure a lot of other people can relate, it's difficult now because I'm always thinking of what's missing," she told The Wall Street Journal in a profile published Jan. 30. "But I'm really lucky. [We] have a lot of grandchildren. And there's nothing that's helped me get through all of this more than my grandchildren."

Remarking on her and the magazine publisher's blended family, Stephanie added, "And a lot of people say, ‘Well, they're not your grandchildren. They're Peter's grandchildren.' But they don't feel that way, and neither do I. Nothing has given me more comfort than those kids calling me Grandma Stephanie."

Stephanie's comments mark the first time she's spoken out at length about Harry since his death from an accidental prescription drug overdose on Jan. 17, 2021.