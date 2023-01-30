Stephanie Seymour Shares What's Bringing Her Comfort After Son Harry Brant's Death

Stephanie Seymour is turning to family to help her heal.
More than two years after the death of her son Harry Brant, the supermodel reflected on her grief and explained how her and husband Peter Brant's grandchildren have helped her cope amid the devastating loss.
"I try to just be present. For me with holidays, and I'm sure a lot of other people can relate, it's difficult now because I'm always thinking of what's missing," she told The Wall Street Journal in a profile published Jan. 30. "But I'm really lucky. [We] have a lot of grandchildren. And there's nothing that's helped me get through all of this more than my grandchildren."
Remarking on her and the magazine publisher's blended family, Stephanie added, "And a lot of people say, ‘Well, they're not your grandchildren. They're Peter's grandchildren.' But they don't feel that way, and neither do I. Nothing has given me more comfort than those kids calling me Grandma Stephanie."
Stephanie's comments mark the first time she's spoken out at length about Harry since his death from an accidental prescription drug overdose on Jan. 17, 2021.
"We will forever be saddened that his life was cut short by this devastating disease," his family said in a statement to the New York Times at the time. "He achieved a lot in his 24 years, but we will never get the chance to see how much more Harry could have done."
Stephanie and her family have kept Harry's memory alive in the time since his passing, including paying tribute on what would have been his 26th birthday in August. And Stephanie noted that his legacy also lives by sharing the sweet way her eldest son Dylan Andrews, who she shares with ex Tommy Andrews, honored his late brother.
"He had a little boy," she said. "And they named him Harry."
On the second anniversary of Harry's passing, his godmother Naomi Campbell, a longtime friend of Stephanie's, marked the occasion by sharing a moving tribute on social media.
"My beautiful Godson Harry @harry_brant," Naomi wrote on Instagram Jan. 17 alongside a throwback photo of him giving her a kiss on the cheek, "I think of you today your bright smile amazing intellectual mind and your natural flare of style it's been 2 years..May you be in eternal Peace and know that your godmother misses you."