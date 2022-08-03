Stephanie Seymour Honors Late Son Harry Brant On His 26th Birthday

Watch : Stephanie Seymour's Son Harry Brant Dies at Age 24

Stephanie Seymour is remembering her late son Harry Brant.

The supermodel, 54, shared an image of her and Harry on Instagram to commemorate his 26th birthday on Aug. 2. In the photo, Stephanie can be seen resting her head on her son's shoulder with her hand on his arm.

She captioned the sweet selfie, "Happy birthday Bebe."

Following her post, friends including Linda Evangelista, Marc Jacobs and more all came together to share their birthday wishes for Harry in the comments section. Naomi Campbell added, "Happy Birthday @harry_brant my beautiful godson."

Harry, who is the son of Stephanie and magazine publisher Peter Brant, died of an accidental overdose of prescription drugs on Jan. 17, 2021. The 24-year-old was laid to rest four days later.

"We will forever be saddened that his life was cut short by this devastating disease," his family said in a statement to the New York Times. "He achieved a lot in his 24 years, but we will never get the chance to see how much more Harry could have done."