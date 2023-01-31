1000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy Shares Rare Insight Into Marriage With Husband Caleb

Tammy Slaton is still in the honeymoon phase.
The 1000-Lb. Sisters star married husband Caleb Willingham in November 2022 and, just over two months later, Tammy is still basking in the glow of the big day.
"It's the best thing that's ever happened to me," Tammy exclusively told E! News. "God truly blessed me."
Tammy met Caleb at a rehab facility where she currently resides, which also served as the setting for the couple's nuptials. (She underwent successful gastric bypass surgery and has remained in the facility since, as doctors continue to monitor her progress. Caleb was at the facility dealing with obesity-related health issues.)
"It was the best day of our lives," Tammy said of the wedding, which will play out for TLC's cameras later this season. "There was so much love in the room. I'm thankful that so many family members and our family from the rehab were able to come."
Tammy knew Caleb was the one because of the way he managed to sweep her off her feet—quite literally.
"When we had our first kiss he leaned forward and hit the control switch," Tammy said, "and drove right into me knocking me back into my wheelchair."
In addition to the wedding, Tammy says the fourth season—which is currently airing on TLC—will continue to show the highs and lows of her health journey.
"I haven't felt this good in a long time," Tammy shared. "I've got a lot more energy. I'm living life to the fullest."
Now, she hopes her vulnerability and candidness will serve as inspiration for viewers.
"Don't be afraid to try new things, put yourself out there, live a little but remain humble and focus on you," she urged. "And don't care what the next person thinks."
1000-Lb. Sisters airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on TLC.