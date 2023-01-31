1000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy Shares Rare Insight Into Marriage With Husband Caleb

Watch : TLC's 1000-Lb. Sisters EXCLUSIVE: Tammy's Fed Up With Dr. Stapleton

Tammy Slaton is still in the honeymoon phase.

The 1000-Lb. Sisters star married husband Caleb Willingham in November 2022 and, just over two months later, Tammy is still basking in the glow of the big day.

"It's the best thing that's ever happened to me," Tammy exclusively told E! News. "God truly blessed me."

Tammy met Caleb at a rehab facility where she currently resides, which also served as the setting for the couple's nuptials. (She underwent successful gastric bypass surgery and has remained in the facility since, as doctors continue to monitor her progress. Caleb was at the facility dealing with obesity-related health issues.)

"It was the best day of our lives," Tammy said of the wedding, which will play out for TLC's cameras later this season. "There was so much love in the room. I'm thankful that so many family members and our family from the rehab were able to come."

Tammy knew Caleb was the one because of the way he managed to sweep her off her feet—quite literally.