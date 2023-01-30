Gigi Hadid Shares How Her Daughter Khai Runs the Show at Home

Watch : Gigi Hadid & Khai Enjoy Mother-Daughter Beach Time

Rise and shine!

Gigi Hadid recently shared insight into her morning routine with her 2-year-old daughter Khai. And let's just say that the supermodel's toddler—who she shares with ex Zayn Malik—adorably calls the shots.

"Whatever time she's waking up, I'm waking up," Gigi told WSJ Magazine in an interview published Jan. 30, noting that they usually get out of bed between 7:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. "I have a very mom morning routine."

Once they are out of bed, the NYC-based duo enjoys a breakfast of champions. "I eat whatever Khai's having," the 27-year-old admitted. "I make her pancakes and sausages every day."

And Gigi doesn't make your average pancakes either.

"For Christmas," Gigi shared, "she asked me what I was going to ask Santa for and so I said I wanted a new pancake pan. I ordered myself, via Santa, this cool pancake pan—each little circle pancake is a different animal, so she can have lion pancakes or llama pancakes."