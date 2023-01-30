Gigi Hadid Shares How Her Daughter Khai Runs the Show at Home

When it comes to Gigi Hadid's morning routine, her and Zayn Malik's daughter Khai calls the shots. "Whatever time she's waking up, I'm waking up," Gigi shared. "I eat whatever Khai's having."

Watch: Gigi Hadid & Khai Enjoy Mother-Daughter Beach Time

Rise and shine!

Gigi Hadid recently shared insight into her morning routine with her 2-year-old daughter Khai. And let's just say that the supermodel's toddler—who she shares with ex Zayn Malik—adorably calls the shots.

"Whatever time she's waking up, I'm waking up," Gigi told WSJ Magazine in an interview published Jan. 30, noting that they usually get out of bed between 7:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. "I have a very mom morning routine."

Once they are out of bed, the NYC-based duo enjoys a breakfast of champions. "I eat whatever Khai's having," the 27-year-old admitted. "I make her pancakes and sausages every day."

And Gigi doesn't make your average pancakes either.

"For Christmas," Gigi shared, "she asked me what I was going to ask Santa for and so I said I wanted a new pancake pan. I ordered myself, via Santa, this cool pancake pan—each little circle pancake is a different animal, so she can have lion pancakes or llama pancakes."

After breakfast, the mother-daughter duo enjoy spending time outdoors.

"We walk a lot," she revealed. "We do yoga together. With lifting her and running around all day and going to the park, I get moving."

Of course, there are aspects of Gigi's routine that allow her to unwind and have some me-time. While she has a soft spot for watching true crime documentaries, she practices self-care in other ways too.

"I try when I have time to go to the chiropractor and get recalibrated," the Guest in Residence founder said. "Doing the job that I do, it can be very physical. Oh, I guess a New Year's resolution is I'll try to treat myself to a massage a little more."

Keep scrolling for another peek inside Gigi and Khai's sweetest moments together.

Father-Daughter Duo

The supermodel snapped a sweet pic of Zayn and their baby girl on Christmas Day. 

Mini Fashionista

A style icon in-the-making! The couple's little one rocked a chic Gucci onesie and knitted Nike Air Jordan sneakers.

Mommy & Me

Gigi shared this sweet photo of her newborn over the holidays.

It's a Girl!

"This PINK baby news was the highlight of our year 2020," Yolanda Hadid captions a photo from the couple's sex reveal celebration. "Thank you mommy and daddy for this greatest gift."

Proud Grandma

Gigi and Zayn share a sweet embrace with the former Real Housewives star after discovering they're expecting a little girl.

Lovey-Dovey

"Decorating & spending time in her nursery really helped me feel prepared when I would get too in my head," the California native shares.

Reading Rainbow

Gigi and Zayn certainly have a future bookworm on their hands. The proud mom reveals, "So many friends sent their favorite books."

Couch Potato

From the adorable stuffed animals to the one-of-a-kind pillows, this seating area is too cute for words.

Catching Zzz's

The 25-year-old star gives her followers a peek inside her baby girl's crib, which is decorated with a white canopy and fluffy bears.

Strike a Pose

"The night before I went into labor...," the supermodel shares on Instagram Stories after posting a never-before-seen image of her baby bump.

She's Here

When announcing the arrival of her baby girl, Gigi Hadid shared a powerful photo from what appeared to be a hospital room. "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world," the new mom wrote. "So in love."

Family Forever

While celebrating Halloween, Gigi and Zayn Malik shared their first photo as a family of three.

Giving Thanks

One day before Thanksgiving, Gigi enjoyed some mother-daughter time in the great outdoors. 

Winter Warrior

While enjoying the great outdoors, Gigi sneaks in a sweet kiss on her daughter's forehead. 

Mom Mode

"A whole new kind of busy & tired," Gigi wrote on Instagram. "But she's da bestie so she got Christmas decorations early." 

Hello My Love

Proud grandma Yolanda Hadid previously gushed about her daughter's baby girl. "My heart is expending with so much love and joy for this little baby girl," she wrote on Instagram. "She is an angel sent to us from above."

