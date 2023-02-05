Why Doja Cat’s Style Evolution Proves We Live on Planet Her

Watch : Grammys 2023 Top Nominees: Beyonce, Adele & Harry Styles

The secrets behind Doja Cat's ensembles are always what we need to know.



After all, the 27-year-old—who's up for an impressive five Grammy awards this year, including Record of the Year for her hit song, "Woman"—has been a penchant for style ever since her career began in 2014.



In fact, just a month after winning her first Grammy in April 2022, Doja attended the Billboard Music Awards in head-turning fashion, wearing a black form-fitting Schiaparelli gown, complete with a sheer beige top and golden pasties by Agent Provocateur. (She also complimented her ensemble with Bijules Jewelry rings and a Saturn-shaped bag).



And as the "Say So" rapper told Live From E! at the May 2022 award show, her look fittingly channeled "anatomy and space" all the while highlighting her "nipples, toes and ears."



As for what we can possibly expect from this year's red carpet at the 2023 Grammys? Only time will tell, but we're willing to bet her look will once again be out of this world.