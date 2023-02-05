Why Doja Cat’s Style Evolution Proves We Live on Planet Her

Doja Cat may be known for her catchy music, but the singer has also made a name for herself with her award-worthy fashion sense. See the Grammy winner's best looks from over the years.

The secrets behind Doja Cat's ensembles are always what we need to know.
 
After all, the 27-year-old—who's up for an impressive five Grammy awards this year, including Record of the Year for her hit song, "Woman"—has been a penchant for style ever since her career began in 2014.
 
In fact, just a month after winning her first Grammy in April 2022, Doja attended the Billboard Music Awards in head-turning fashion, wearing a black form-fitting Schiaparelli gown, complete with a sheer beige top and golden pasties by Agent Provocateur. (She also complimented her ensemble with Bijules Jewelry rings and a Saturn-shaped bag).
 
And as the "Say So" rapper told Live From E! at the May 2022 award show, her look fittingly channeled "anatomy and space" all the while highlighting her "nipples, toes and ears."
 
As for what we can possibly expect from this year's red carpet at the 2023 Grammys? Only time will tell, but we're willing to bet her look will once again be out of this world.

Doja Cat's 27th Birthday Party: Star Sightings

Until then, get into her jaw-dropping style evolution, yuh:

Rich Polk/Getty Images for FRIENDS 'N' FAMILY
January 2014

The then 18-year-old rapper attended the Friends 'N' Family 17th Annual Pre-Grammy Party in Los Angeles, California.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
June 2019

Doja wore an all pink ensemble (which included cat ears!) for the BET Awards in 2019.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Spotify)
October 2019

The Hot Pink rapper posed backstage in a matching grey two-piece set during the RapCaviar Live Concert in October 2019.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for TIDAL
October 2019

For TIDAL's 5th Annual Benefit Concert in New York City, Doja rocked an edgy ensemble, which included an ivory bustier and leather pants.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
January 2020

Red hot! Doja attended the 2020 Adult Video News Awards in Las Vegas wearing a red-lace dress complete with matching gloves.

Tiffany Kyees
October 2020

Pretty Little Thing! In October 2020, the "Say So" artist attended an event for the clothing brand wearing a gorgeous, multi-colored outfit.

ABC via Getty Images
November 2020

Doja stunned in a sheer-suede bustier ensemble when she attended the 2020 American Music Awards. 

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for MTV
November 2020

For the MTV EMAs in November 2020, Doja opted to wear a matching black crop top and shorts set complete with a patterned black sheer dress.

Emma McIntyre /AMA2020/Getty Images for dcp
November 2020

Quick change! Doja stunned in her second suede outfit for the evening during the 2020 American Music Awards.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
October 2020

Doja stole the spotlight in a sheer ensemble for the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.

ABC/Gilles Mingasson
January 2021

Fit for the occasion! For Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2021, the "Rules" artist wore a silver wig to match her silver sheer-sequined outfit.

Ciao Pix/Shutterstock
August 2021

Doja stunned in a gorgeous floral gown for a Dolce & Gabbana event during the 2021 Venice Film Festival. 

MediaPunch / BACKGRID
August 2021

For another Dolce & Gabbana event in Italy, the 26-year-old wore a floral midi dress with ruffle detail.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
May 2021

Green goddess! Doja graced the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards in a sheer floor-length complete with a matching cape.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS
September 2021

For the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City, the Grammy nominee wore a black corset bodysuit with purple drapery and red latex thigh-high boots.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Homecoming Weekend
February 2022

For Michael Rubin's 2022 Fanatics Super Bowl Party, Doja rocked black matching undergarments, paired with a white sheer fishnet dress.

Amy Sussman/FilmMagic
March 2022

The "Need to Know" artist stunned in a black gown (which included a jaw-dropping sweetheart neckline) for the Billboard Women in Music Awards.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
April 2022

For the 2022 Grammys, Doja strutted the red carpet in a studded light blue Versace gown.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
April 2022

And after walking the red carpet, she changed into a tan slit gown with a similar studded texture to accept her award for Best Pop Duo or Group performance with SZA. The acceptance was slightly delayed by a bathroom break. The "Get Into It (Yuh)" singer ran to the stage out of breath, telling the audience, "I have never taken such a fat piss in my whole life." 

"I really appreciate it," Doja said of the win. "Thank you to everybody, my family, my team, I wouldn't be here without you and I wouldn't be here without my fans."

