How I Met Your Father: Leighton Meester Returns to Ruffle Hilary Duff's Feathers

In this exclusive look at the Jan. 31 episode of How I Met Your Father, Hilary Duff's Sophie tries—and fails—to impress Leighton Meester's Meredith. Check out new episodes Tuesdays on Hulu.

Never go full Elizabeth Holmes.

When How I Met Your Father airs its next episode on Jan. 31, fans can expect to see a reunion between Hilary Duff's Sophie and Leighton Meester's Meredith—whether Sophie wants to or not.

"It's gonna be so awkward," Sophie says in E! News' exclusive look at the episode. "Jesse (Chris Lowell) probably told her about our thing. I'm sure she's threatened by it."

"Nope, she doesn't care," Sid (Suraj Sharma) replies, to which Sophie responds, "Damn it. That makes it so much worse."

Fans will recall that Sophie encouraged Jesse to go on tour with Meredith despite their successful first date in the season one finale. While Ellen (Tien Tran) didn't love learning about the tour news in the season two premiere, it seems as though Jesse and Meredith are still planning on hitting the road together.

"Of course Meredith isn't threatened by me, she just released song of the year," Sophie tells Sid and Valentina (Francia Raisa) outside of their bar Pemberton's before launching into a boldface lie in front of her former love interest.

"I just sold a photo for a crazy amount of money," she elaborates to Meredith and Jesse. "Yeah, it was a huge bidding war between the Prince of Liechtenstein, the CFO of Barry's Bootcamp and the sisters from Sister, Sister. And just to be clear, the Sister, Sister sisters were not bidding together as sisters."

Oh, brother.

See how Sophie's love story unfolds in How I Met Your Father, every Tuesday on Hulu.

