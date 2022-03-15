Cobie Smulders Makes Cameo in How I Met Your Father Season Finale

Watch : Hilary Duff Details Hulu's "How I Met Your Father" Finale

Warning: Contains spoilers from the season finale of How I Met Your Father.

Haaave you met Robin?

The March 15 season one finale of How I Met Your Father came with a cameo from an OG How I Met Your Mother cast member: Cobie Smulders. Cobie reprised her role as Robin Scherbatsky—who is now married to Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor) and a big-time news personality—and it was everything we could have hoped for and more.

During the finale, Sophie (Hilary Duff) went to the legend—wait for it—dary Maclaren's Pub after a fight with Jesse (Chris Lowell), who had confessed his love to her while he was asleep.

After telling Carl the Bartender (Joe Nieves) that she was having "a day," another woman at the bar—who turns out to be Robin—asks her what kind of day she is having.

Sophie immediately recognizes big-shot famous reporter Robin and admits that she is "obsessed" with her. As the pair get to talking, Robin asks Sophie to open up about her love life to "bring her back to the good old days."

"Back in the day," Robin says, "my friends and I wasted years in this very bar talking about our stupid love lives. I stop in here whenever I'm in the neighborhood."

Yup, we're officially crying.