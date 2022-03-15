Cobie Smulders Makes Cameo in How I Met Your Father Season Finale

Warning: Contains spoilers from the season finale of How I Met Your Father.
Haaave you met Robin?
The March 15 season one finale of How I Met Your Father came with a cameo from an OG How I Met Your Mother cast member: Cobie Smulders. Cobie reprised her role as Robin Scherbatsky—who is now married to Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor) and a big-time news personality—and it was everything we could have hoped for and more.
During the finale, Sophie (Hilary Duff) went to the legend—wait for it—dary Maclaren's Pub after a fight with Jesse (Chris Lowell), who had confessed his love to her while he was asleep.
After telling Carl the Bartender (Joe Nieves) that she was having "a day," another woman at the bar—who turns out to be Robin—asks her what kind of day she is having.
Sophie immediately recognizes big-shot famous reporter Robin and admits that she is "obsessed" with her. As the pair get to talking, Robin asks Sophie to open up about her love life to "bring her back to the good old days."
"Back in the day," Robin says, "my friends and I wasted years in this very bar talking about our stupid love lives. I stop in here whenever I'm in the neighborhood."
Yup, we're officially crying.
As Sophie explains that Jesse is all in—which is, quite frankly, freaking her out—Robin says that a guy once said "I love you" on their first date.
"Dude sounds like a real piece of work," Sophie says.
"You have no idea, Robin responds. "But a good piece of work. Which brings me to my advice. Do not waste your time being scared, Sophie. Fear can make you run away from things that could be good. Things that are supposed to be a part of your story."
At the end of the episode, Robin offers Sophie further advice, telling her that "timing is everything."
"You're going to be okay," Robin tells Sophie before leaving the bar to meet up with Savannah Guthrie and Katie Couric. "I'll meet future you back here in 20 years for a drink just to make sure."
This cameo left us wanting to sing, "Let's Go to the Mall" by Robin Sparkles!
Season one of How I Met Your Father is available to stream on Hulu.